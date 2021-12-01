Wall Street advances but investors on edge with Omicron, inflation worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Merck up as FDA panel narrowly votes to back COVID pill
* Private payrolls, factory activity increase in November
* Salesforce falls on disappointing profit forecast
* Dow down 0.05%, S&P up 0.20%, Nasdaq off 0.35%
Dec 1 (Reuters) - The S&P rose on Wednesday after the
previous session's tumble but pared much of its gains by late
afternoon as investors were still jittery about the latest
coronavirus variant, surging inflation and U.S. Federal Reserve
policy.
After advancing as much as 1.9% earlier in the day, the S&P
500 had given up most of these gains by late afternoon, while
the Dow and Nasdaq turned negative.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirmed the first
case of the Omicron variant detected in the country and that the
person had returned from South Africa on Nov. 22.
Wall Street had tumbled on Tuesday after Fed Chair Jerome
Powell said the central bank would consider accelerating the
withdrawal of its bond buying program at its December meeting
amid a surge in inflation and stronger economy.
On Wednesday, Powell said policymakers needed to be ready to
respond to the possibility that inflation may not recede in the
second half of next year as expected.
Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New
York Life Investments, said it was not surprising to see
volatility as investors digest substantial uncertainties
including the lack of information on the Omicron variant and the
latest signals from the Fed which are both "potentially major
changes in market expectations."
However, investors were also reacting to positive economic
data that came out on Wednesday morning "reminding investors
that the economic and corporate backdrop for this market is
really strong."
"For many investors, this volatility is a buying
opportunity," said Goodwin, who pointed to strong private
payroll and purchasing managers data.
U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in November amid
strong demand for goods.
By 2:19 p.m. ET (1919 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 15.67 points, or 0.05%, to 34,468.05, the S&P 500
gained 9.13 points, or 0.20%, to 4,576.13 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 55.00 points, or 0.35%, to 15,482.69.
After rising as much as 2.5% at its late morning peak for
the session so far, the Russell 2000 index of small cap
companies was last down 0.4%.
While all of the 11 major S&P sectors were advancing into
the early afternoon, the communications services sector
dipped into the red in afternoon trading.
The biggest advancer was utilities, often seen as
a defensive sector, followed by healthcare.
Merck & Co Inc gained 1% after a panel of advisers
to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration narrowly voted to
recommend the agency authorize the drugmaker's antiviral pill to
treat COVID-19.
Like the S&P, the biggest U.S. banks pared their
gains as the session went on, last trading up less than 1% after
rising as much as 2.9% earlier in the day.
The World Health Organization said it expects to have more
information on the transmissibility of the Omicron variant
within days, and that the agency believes the existing COVID-19
vaccines will work against the variant.
Salesforce.com Inc forecast current-quarter profit
below estimates as it faces stiff competition from rivals
including Microsoft, sending its shares down 9.7%.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.60-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and 27 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 36 new highs and 328 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain, Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh in
Bengaluru, Sinéad Carew in New York, Editing by Marguerita Choy
and Maju Samuel)