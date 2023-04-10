STORY: It may have been a rough first quarter for some of the largest U.S. banks after last month's regional banking crisis.

Quarterly earnings per share for the six biggest banks - which will begin releasing results at the end of the week - are expected to fall 10-percent from a year earlier according to analyst estimates from Refinitiv I/B/E/S.

JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup report Friday, while Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America release results next week.

Goldman's earnings per share could fall by a fifth, hurt by investment banking woes, after a bigger-than-expected 69% drop in fourth-quarter profit.

But JP Morgan Chase is predicted to post the strongest results with profit seen jumping 30-percent. It benefited from a surge in deposits as savers fled smaller lenders in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse last month. Analysts say the bank's net interest margin - interest earned on loans versus interest paid to depositors - was higher than some of its peers.

However, tighter financial conditions and a slowing economy mean banks face the prospect of tepid loan growth and souring credit, forcing them to add to provisions against potential losses.

Profits are also likely to be hit by weak deal making and capital markets activity, and some analysts are predicting a slowdown in trading revenue as well.

Investors will scrutinize balance sheets to determine which lenders attracted or lost deposits during the March banking crisis. They will also assess its impact on lending and the overall U.S. economy.