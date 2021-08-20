Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street bounces back as taper jitters fade

08/20/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage hangs over the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street capped a tumultuous week with a broad-based rally as investors largely shrugged off the looming threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant and signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could begin tightening its dovish monetary policy sooner than expected.

While all three major U.S. indexes were in positive territory, all were on course to post weekly losses after a steep sell-off pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrial away from a string of record closing highs.

"We've seen some profit taking since Aug. 16, and today we're seeing some buying on that dip, in the belief that we're still headed higher," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

Market-leading tech and tech-adjacent megacaps, which weathered the pandemic recession better than most, were once again doing the heavy lifting.

Growth stocks were also given a boost by U.S. Treasury yields, which were on track end the week lower due to concerns the health crisis could be a longer than expected hindrance to economic revival.

Announcements from a host of Asian nations that they are implementing drastic measures to curb the resurgence of COVID-19 due to the rise of the disease's highly contagious Delta variant, put a damper on stocks associated with economic re-engagement.

Mixed economic data from the U.S. and China suggested the ongoing recovery from the most abrupt recession on record has passed its peak and lost some momentum.

Market participants now look to next week's Jackson Hole Symposium, a gathering of major central bank leaders, for clues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell regarding the expected pace of recovery and the timeline for policy tightening.

"We'll see a mix of opinions, but the focus will be on the Delta variant, the economy, the supply chain and global events," Ghriskey added. "There's definitely concern about the Delta variant and the potential timeline of the economic recovery."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.2 points, or 0.66%, to 35,125.32, the S&P 500 gained 33.31 points, or 0.76%, to 4,439.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 154.35 points, or 1.06%, to 14,696.14.

All 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 were green, with tech stocks and utilities enjoying the largest percentage gains.

Second-quarter reporting season has essentially run its course, with 476 of the companies in the S&P 500 having posted results. Of those, 87.4% have beaten consensus, according to Refinitiv data.

Farm and construction equipment manufacturer Deere & Co beat quarterly profit expectations and raised its full year guidance due to robust demand. Still, its shares dipped 2.1%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb advanced about 1% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drugmaker's cancer drug Opdivo.

U.S.-listed shares of China-based tech-related companies oscillated as market participants digested recent sell-offs resulting from Beijing's ongoing regulatory crackdown, which has wiped half a trillion dollars from Chinese markets this week.

Alibaba Holding Group was last off about 1.5%, while Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Didi Global and iQiyi Inc advanced between 1% and 5%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.19-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 44 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 53 new highs and 169 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Stephen Culp


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pAres management corp seeks $4 billion for ares special opportunities fund ii-sources
RE
02:50pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride
RE
02:39pWall Street bounces back as taper jitters fade
RE
02:34pSoybeans, corn slide on macroeconomic fears, biofuel worries
RE
02:16pCanada's Big Five banks to require staff entering premises to be vaccinated
RE
02:04pIllumina in EU antitrust sights over premature $8 billion Grail deal
RE
02:04pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
PU
01:54pWORLD BANK : A system-based approach to water is a necessary condition to address new climate-water risks
PU
01:52pThe9 Shares Rise 8% on Kazakhstan Joint Venture
DJ
01:46pAppeals court rejects latest bid to halt U.S. eviction moratorium
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3Fed's Kaplan watching Delta variant, says he may need to adjust view
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
5The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

HOT NEWS