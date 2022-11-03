Wall Street cheers Boeing's recovery plans as challenges persist

(Adds analyst comments, stock price, company background)
CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's shares
have been rallying after the planemaker shared plans at an
investor meeting in Seattle on Wednesday to accelerate its
turnaround with a ramp-up in jet deliveries and higher free cash
flow.
In the run-up to the conference, the company's credibility
among investors had taken a hit due to a series of production
delays, cuts in jet delivery outlook and mounting losses at its
defense business.
Boeing has fallen short of Wall Street earnings estimates
for five quarters in a row. Its shares are down 22% this year,
compared with a 19% decline in the S&P 500 index.
However, a 9% jump in the U.S. aerospace company's shares in
the past two days suggests investors are feeling more confident
about its prospects even as supply-chain bottlenecks and growing
risks of an economic recession remain a challenge.
The company's shares closed up 6.3% at $156.75 on Thursday.
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag, who attended the
investor conference, was "positively surprised" by Boeing's
forecasts for sharp improvements in free cash flow in 2023 and
beyond.
The company needs to shore up cash flow to help pay off the
debt it accumulated to get through the pandemic and the
grounding of the 737 MAX, its best-selling model, after fatal
crashes.
The planemaker also does not expect to raise fresh equity or
debt and intends to resume returning capital to shareholders.
Liwag said she walked away from the conference
"incrementally" positive. "The worst is behind the company," she
said.
Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak, who was also at the
conference, said Boeing's outlook can bring in new investors.
'A LOT OF ASSUMPTIONS'
Boeing's bullish pitch, however, was not enough for
investors like Tim Ghriskey to reinvest in the company.
Ghriskey, senior investment strategist at Ingalls & Snyder,
had sold all of his Boeing shares in late 2020.
He said while the company has presented an "achievable"
outlook, he would wait for improvements in its supply chain as
well as more visibility on travel demand before deciding to
invest again in the company.
"They have to prove themselves to get back investor
confidence," said Ghriskey. "I think we're still a long way away
from that."
Boeing's financial targets are contingent upon its success
in increasing production and deliveries of 737 MAX and 787
planes. But shortages of parts and labor have been hobbling
their production.
The company said it has factored supply-chain constraints
into its outlook. But delivering 800 planes at least by 2025
will require a significant ramp-up by castings and forgings
suppliers, who are facing labor constraints.
Aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks to
tame inflation have also worsened the global economic outlook,
sparking concerns about consumer spending. As travel demand
weakens, the demand for new planes is also expected to take a
hit, upending Boeing's forecasts.
The company, for example, expects to produce 10 787 planes
per month by 2025. But some analysts say it will need multiple
big orders from airlines to reach and stay at that rate.
"They're banking on a lot of assumptions ... that may not be
met," said Ghriskey.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago and Abhijith
Ganapavaram in Bengaluru
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)