Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street climbs, adding to recent gains

08/15/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Wall Street ended higher on Monday, after recovering from early losses on slowdown fears in China, after the world's second-largest economy reported weak economic data for July and cut key lending rates to revive demand.

The Dow rose almost half a percent. The S&P 500 ended four tenths of a percent higher, while the Nasdaq rose six tenths of a percent.

Monday's move higher extended gains from last week when signs that U.S. inflation may have peaked in July increased investor confidence that a bull market could be under way.

But Nancy Daoud, private wealth advisor at Ameriprise Financial, said she expects more pain ahead.

"Well, there's a lot of speculation that, is this, is it over? Or are we, is this just a bear market rally? Unfortunately, nobody really knows the answer to that. But I don't feel that we're out of the woods yet. This may be just a short term adjustment, but the real adjustment will occur when the Feds really curb the inflation numbers. That's our biggest problem now is inflation."

Shares of mega-caps rose, with Tesla posting a 3% gain, while Apple and Microsoft helped boost the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Shares of energy companies fell on Monday following the bad news out of China, the world's largest importer of crude oil.

Mining stocks also fell as industrial metals sold off following the Chinese economic data.

And shares of Disney rose after billionaire investor Daniel Loeb said his hedge fund had re-invested in the media giant and will push for changes there after his firm liquidated its position in the company in the first quarter.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pBuffett's Berkshire boosts Ally, Activision holdings; sheds Verizon
RE
05:52pWall Street climbs, adding to recent gains
RE
05:46pUkraine calls on world to 'show strength' after shelling near nuclear plant
RE
05:37pChina pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month
RE
05:37pGiuliani is target of GA criminal probe
RE
05:36pUK leadership candidates seek to undermine new push for Scottish independence
RE
05:35pDollar Lost 0.10% to 133.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.70% to $1.2053 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.97% to $1.0160 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.65% to 97.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Fed warns of turbulence ahead, markets remove their seat belts
2Exclusive-Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead
3Oil settles lower on weak economic Chinese economic data
4Weak China data sparks industrial metals sell-off
5China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

HOT NEWS