Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street climbs ahead of Apple event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 01:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks a dog in the shade past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during hot weather in New York

Tech stocks pushed Wall Street higher on Tuesday led by Apple shares ahead of a launch event by the company, while investors hoped the Federal Reserve would continue with its dovish stance as the central bank's two-day meeting got underway.

Apple Inc's 1.8% rise was the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the run-up to a broadcast event, where the company is expected to unveil updates to products such as the Apple watch and iPads. The event begins at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

"(Apple is) always trying to introduce something that is game changing (and) Wall Street is looking to the Apple event and expecting something favorable to come out of it," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA in New York.

The tech index jumped 1.5%, extending its recovery from a brutal sell-off earlier this month that had halted a Wall Street rally.

"The correction has probably run its course and markets are now back to focusing on some of the positives," said John Praveen, portfolio manager at QMA.

"Some positive news on the vaccine front and economic data suggest this global recovery after the COVID recession is on track, and the markets are supported by a very friendly Fed."

In its first policy meeting since Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a more accommodative stance on inflation, the central bank could switch its Treasury purchases toward more long-dated debt to keep long-term yields low, some strategists said.

Expectations from the Fed have increased amid a stalemate in talks for fiscal relief and economic reports suggesting an uneven recovery from the coronavirus-induced recession.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. factory output increased strongly in August. Separately, U.S. import prices increased more than expected for the same month, supporting the view that inflation pressures were building up.

Earlier in the day data showed China's industrial output accelerated the most in eight months in August. At 12:28 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 125.51 points, or 0.45%, at 28,118.84, the S&P 500 was up 31.57 points, or 0.93%, at 3,415.11. The Nasdaq Composite was up 168.22 points, or 1.52%, at 11,224.87.

Citigroup Inc dropped 3.7% following a report that federal regulators were preparing to reprimand the U.S. lender for failing to improve its risk-management systems.

JPMorgan Chase & Co slipped 2.1% as it lowered its full-year net interest income forecast.

The banks sub-index slipped 1.7%.

Tesla Inc added 5.8%, rising for the fifth day, as anticipation heats up for its "Battery Day" event next week, where Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is expected to tout the latest improvements in the electric-car maker's battery technology.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 12 new lows.

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.46% 117.18 Delayed Quote.57.13%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.45% 28119.05 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
NASDAQ 100 1.75% 11477.658743 Delayed Quote.26.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.54% 11229.63336 Delayed Quote.23.23%
S&P 500 0.97% 3416.07 Delayed Quote.3.41%
TESLA, INC. 5.97% 444.81 Delayed Quote.401.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18pAtlantia has already set up vehicle that would house group's motorway assets  source
RE
01:18pAtlantia ready to approve listing of group's motorway assets as early as next week, even without accord with state lender cdp  sources
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pSunak says Brexit treaty breach bill is insurance policy
RE
01:08pWTO finds Washington broke trade rules by imposing tariffs on China
RE
01:05pWTO Finds Some U.S. Tariffs on China Violate Trade Rules
DJ
01:03pU.S. CDC reports 194,092 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:00pWall Street climbs ahead of Apple event
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for stock - CEO
2FAURECIA SE : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA amend merger terms to conserve cash
3LISI S.A. : LISI S A : AUTOMOTIVE Former in Delle will benefit from the French automotive modernization fund
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business
5VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Launches $7 Billion Prepaid Push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group