Wall Street climbs as tech stocks rebound, oil drops

* Snap jumps as it restructures ad business, lays off staff
* Netflix rises after hiring two Snap Inc executives
* Bed Bath & Beyond sinks on corporate overhaul
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32%, S&P 0.62%, Nasdaq 1.12%
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on
Wednesday as technology and growth stocks rebounded after a
three-day slump on rate hike worries, while weaker-than-expected
private payrolls data and a slide in oil prices helped ease some
worries about inflation.
Tech titans Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and
Alphabet Inc rose between 0.9% and 1.4% in early
trading after taking a beating in last few days due to a surge
in Treasury yields.
Social media stocks surged after Snap Inc said it
will cut 20% of all staff, restructure its advertising sales
unit and shut down projects including mobile games and novelties
like a flying drone camera, in order to focus on improving sales
and the number of Snapchat users.
Shares of Snap jumped 11.4%, while those of Twitter Inc
, Pinterest and Meta Platforms added
between 1.5% and 5.8%.
An ADP National Employment report showed private payrolls
increased by 132,000 jobs in August, falling short of
economists' forecast of job growth of 288,000, according to a
Reuters poll.
The more comprehensive and closely watched jobs data on
Friday is expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 300,000 last
month after recording a 528,000 increase in July.
Any signs of a cooling job market would be welcomed by
investors as it could ease the pressure on the Federal Reserve
to stick to outsized rate hikes.
"We continue to believe that the U.S. economy is relatively
strong compared to Europe but the Fed will not believe that
inflation is coming down until we see a couple of months of drop
in prices," said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer at
Infrastructure Capital Management in New York.
Still, the three main indexes are set for sharp monthly
declines, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 3% after Fed
Chair Jerome Powell's blunt and hawkish remarks on Friday about
keeping monetary policy tight "for some time" quashed hopes of
more modest rate hikes.
Meanwhile, mixed economic data signaling an easing of price
pressures and a tight labor market has weighed on investors'
minds heading into September, which is typically a weak month
for stock market returns.
The benchmark S&P 500 is up 10% from its mid-June
lows but remains in the bear market after plummeting earlier
this year.
At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 101.91 points, or 0.32%, at 31,892.78, the S&P 500 was
up 24.65 points, or 0.62%, at 4,010.81, and the Nasdaq Composite
was up 132.78 points, or 1.12%, at 12,015.92.
Energy stocks fell 1.7% and underperformed the
broader market as U.S. crude prices slid 1.4% to $90.31 a
barrel on recession fears.
"If oil is down that means inflation is coming down. There
is a 5% bleed through from oil prices to core CPI," Hatfield
said.
Netflix Inc gained 5.7% after it hired two of Snap
Inc's top executives to help the streaming giant with its
advertising-supported tier plan.
Chewy Inc slid 4.1% after the online pet supplies
retailer cut its full-year 2022 sales outlook, while PVH Corp
fell 3.4% as the Calvin Klein owner slashed 2022 profit
outlook.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc slumped 22.8% after saying it
would close 150 stores and cut about 20% of its corporate and
supply chain workforce as the cash-strapped home goods retailer
struggles to turn around its business.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.75-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 2.15-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 48 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)