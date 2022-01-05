Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street closes sharply lower on 'hawkish' Fed minutes

01/05/2022 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks ended down sharply on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes signaled the central bank may have to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq quickly extended their declines after the minutes which investors viewed as more hawkish than they had feared. The Dow, which hit a record high earlier in the day, reversed course and also closed lower.

The minutes from the Fed's Dec. 14-15 policy meeting offered more details on the central bank's shift last month toward a tighter monetary policy to curb inflation. Policymakers said last month that the U.S. labor market was "very tight."

"This is more hawkish than expected. This shift towards hawkishness could be problematic for both stock and bond markets," said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.

The S&P 500 technology sector was the biggest drag on the S&P 500, while rate-sensitive real estate sector led declines among sectors.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 92.86 points, or 1.94%, to end at 4,700.49 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 524.89 points, or 3.36%, to 15,097.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 387.47 points, or 1.05%, to 36,412.18.

Rising interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. Higher rates can depress stock multiples, especially for technology and other growth stocks.

The S&P 500 financials index also ended lower, a day after it registered an all-time closing high.

Policymakers had agreed to hasten the end of their pandemic-era program of bond purchases, and issued forecasts anticipating three quarter-percentage-point rate increases during 2022.

(Additional reporting by Stephen Culp in New York and Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.7218 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.14% 1.3548 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.78338 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.07% 36407.11 Delayed Quote.1.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.23% 1.13086 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.35% 0.013464 Delayed Quote.0.14%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.34% 15100.174159 Real-time Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.67918 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
S&P 500 -1.94% 4700.58 Delayed Quote.0.57%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24pRoyal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise cancel voyages amid Omicron scare
RE
04:24pTop Senate Republican signals interest in narrow approach to U.S. election reform
RE
04:21pWall Street closes sharply lower on 'hawkish' Fed minutes
RE
04:21pFed bulks up diversity in bank board leadership
RE
04:18pCboe market volatility index closes at 19.73, the highest since december 21
RE
04:18pN.Korea says launch on Wednesday was 'hypersonic' missile -Yonhap
RE
04:17pN.Korea says launch on Wednesday was 'hypersonic' missile -Yonhap
RE
04:14pBiden to call out Trump's 'singular responsibility' for Jan. 6 attacks
RE
04:13pGhislaine Maxwell's prosecutors seek inquiry into juror's sexual abuse claim
RE
04:12pFauci warns against complacency as Omicron strains U.S. hospitals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Wall Street closes sharply lower on 'hawkish' Fed minutes
3U.S. stocks slide, Treasury yields up on Fed taper discussion
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
5Exclusive: Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, Chin..

HOT NEWS