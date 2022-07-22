Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street declines as ad tech, social media stocks weigh

07/22/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Twitter drops as quarterly revenue falls

* Snap Inc shares plunge on slowing growth

* Communication services stocks lead sectoral declines

* AmEx raises revenue forecast on resilient card spending

* Indexes down: Dow 0.83%, S&P 500 1.39%, Nasdaq 2.29%

July 22 (Reuters) - Major U.S. indexes dipped on Friday as shares in social media and ad tech firms decline following weak earnings from Twitter and Snap, offsetting gains from card issuer American Express following an upbeat forecast.

Still, the S&P 500 and the Dow are on track to end the week with their biggest gains in nearly a month, with growth stocks doing most of the heavy lifting as markets cheer quarterly reports from Tesla Inc and Netflix Inc .

Snap Inc's shares tumbled nearly 40%, after the Snapchat owner posted its weakest-ever quarterly sales growth as a public company, while Twitter Inc slipped 0.6% following a surprise fall in revenue.

Online ad giants Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc tumbled 7.5% and 6.4%, respectively, weighing on the Nasdaq.

Meta and Alphabet are set to post their earnings next week, along with mega-cap peers, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc.

The S&P 500 communication services and information technology tumbled 4.8% and 1.9% respectively, leading declines among the index's 11 sectors.

"Earnings are coming in less bad than feared, but they're deteriorating from what we got used to and accustomed to over the last several quarters," said Bob Doll, CIO at Crossmark Global Investments.

"The other cross current along with earnings is how far is the Fed going to have to go to fight this inflation? Have we seen peak inflation? All these cross currents will continue to create volatility."

Market participants continue to await anxiously for the Federal Reserve's meeting and second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data next week. While the U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points to curb runaway inflation, the GDP data is likely to be negative again.

Meanwhile, a survey on Friday showed that U.S. business activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years in July, deepening concerns about an economy stunted by high inflation, rising interest rates and dwindling consumer confidence.

Verizon Communications Inc cut its annual adjusted profit forecast as inflation weighs, sending its shares down 8%. American Express Co rose 2% on strong earnings and an increased revenue forecast.

At 2:07PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 264.87 points, or 0.83%, to 31,772.03, the S&P 500 lost 55.4 points, or 1.39%, to 3,943.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 276.24 points, or 2.29%, to 11,783.37.

Analysts now expect year-on-year S&P 500 profits to grow 6.2% for the second quarter, down from the 6.8% estimate at the start of the three-month period, according to Refinitiv data.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.83-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.86-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 31 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 25 new highs and 58 new lows. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Aniruddha Ghosh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -5.75% 107.815 Delayed Quote.-21.06%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.11% 122.0731 Delayed Quote.-26.36%
APPLE INC. -0.98% 153.9 Delayed Quote.-13.81%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -7.73% 169.1293 Delayed Quote.-45.54%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.84% 260.07 Delayed Quote.-22.02%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.54% 220.545 Delayed Quote.-62.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pTruck blockade of major California seaport stretches into day three
RE
03:11pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 18.29% This Week to Settle at $8.2990 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pCuba approves law change that opens door to gay marriage, other family rights
RE
03:02pExplainer-What charges could Trump face for trying to overturn 2020 election?
RE
02:50pHaitian children who escaped gang violence take shelter in Port-au-Prince school
RE
02:49pWall Street declines as ad tech, social media stocks weigh
RE
02:45pShip insurers sail into unknown with Ukraine grain risks after deal reached
RE
02:36pSri Lanka's Election Commission appoints Wajira Abeywardena to vacant MP seat
RE
02:36pJury reaches verdict in trial of Trump ex-adviser Bannon
RE
02:29pShooting at Iowa state park leaves three dead, plus gunman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
3Lonza Confident on 2022 Goals as 1st Half Sales Book Healthy Rise
4Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market
5Euro zone bond yields tumble as business activity contracts

HOT NEWS