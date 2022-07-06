Wall Street dips after Fed minutes published

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* FOMC minutes published at 2 p.m. EDT
* Markets edged higher in mins after publication before
sliding
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29%, S&P 0.15%, Nasdaq 0.18%
NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes dipped on
Wednesday after edging briefly higher in the wake of the
publication of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve
meeting, which investors had been waiting on for clues on the
central bank's rate policy and inflation fight.
A deteriorating inflation situation and concern about lost
faith in the Federal Reserve's power to make it better prompted
U.S. central bank officials to rally around an outsized interest
rate increase and a firm restatement of its intent to get prices
under control, minutes of the June 14-15 policy meeting showed.
The 0.75 percentage-point rate increase which came out of
the meeting was the first of that size since 1994. According to
the minutes, participants judged that an increase of 50 or 75
basis points would likely be appropriate at the policy meeting
later this month.
After a brutal selloff in global equity markets in the first
half of the year, nervous investors are keeping a close watch on
central bank actions as they try to assess the impact of
aggressive rate hikes on global growth.
By 2:17 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 90.03 points, or 0.29%, to 30,877.79, the S&P 500
lost 5.68 points, or 0.15%, to 3,825.71 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 20.35 points, or 0.18%, to 11,301.88.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in
Bengaluru and David French in New York
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)