Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street dips as investors eye inflation clues

05/25/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stocks on Wall Street fell slightly after straddling the breakeven line in a choppy session Tuesday. Investors continued to try to assess the path of inflation after Fed officials downplayed pressure on rising prices.

The Dow and S&P 500 shed more than a fifth of a percent while the Nasdaq finished flat.

Systematic Ventures CEO Max Wolff thinks stocks may have topped out for now.

"I think today but a little bit more of the last two weeks, we've been seeing a lack of upside catalyst. There's not really anything for the market to kind of coalesce around."

Energy was the weakest sector with Exxon Mobil down 2%. The oil giant was the biggest drag on the S&P. Sources said Exxon's second largest shareholder, BlackRock, is backing several dissidents to shake up its board.

Lordstown Motors shares dropped 7%. The electric vehicle startup cut its production forecast for the Endurance truck in half. It also said it needs more capital to carry out its plans.

But airline stocks ascended. United Airlines and Hawaiian Holdings issued upbeat outlooks for air traffic and ticket sales.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.02% 0.77495 Delayed Quote.0.41%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.22% 874.27 Delayed Quote.20.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.414 Delayed Quote.3.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.82865 Delayed Quote.5.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.28% 1.2246 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.26% 58.26 Delayed Quote.44.61%
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. 3.59% 26.25 Delayed Quote.43.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.013738 Delayed Quote.0.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 68.58 Delayed Quote.28.53%
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. -7.45% 8.95 Delayed Quote.-51.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.03% 13657.173983 Delayed Quote.6.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.12% 0.72245 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
S&P 500 -0.21% 4188.13 Delayed Quote.11.74%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 1.50% 56.98 Delayed Quote.29.80%
WTI -0.16% 65.868 Delayed Quote.32.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pNordstrom reports bigger-than-expected loss as markdowns hit margins
RE
05:54pWall Street dips as investors eye inflation clues
RE
05:37pDollar falls, equities gain as Fed calms inflation worries
RE
05:36pDollar falls, equities gain as Fed calms inflation worries
RE
05:35pOil edges up as rising demand faces Iran supply worries
RE
05:35pOil edges up as rising demand faces Iran supply worries
RE
05:29pWall Street bank CEOs to tout COVID relief push, diversity efforts before Congress
RE
05:26pTSX rises 0.19% to 19,564.12
RE
05:26pUtilities Sink As Traders Rotate Out Of Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pCommunications Services Flat As Traders Hedge On Deal Implications - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar slide continues, yuan rally gets attention
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : PRESS RELEASE : flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transac..
3Dollar falls, equities gain as Fed calms inflation worries
4Oil edges up as rising demand faces Iran supply worries
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. Treasury deputy chief sees G7 backing for 15%-plus global minimum tax

HOT NEWS