Wall Street dips while treasury yields, oil prices drop

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks turned lower
in a volatile session and oil prices fell on Tuesday with risk
appetite appearing to falter as investors turned to safe havens
such as Treasuries amid fears about inflation and slowing
economic growth.
U.S. Treasuries rallied, with the yield on the benchmark
10-year note tumbling from more than a three-year high to below
3% as the market reassessed the inflation outlook a day before
U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data is released.
Markets have been volatile due to a combination of surging
inflation and fears that monetary tightening aimed at slowing
price increases would also cause a slowdown in economic growth.
Last week central banks in the United States, Britain and
Australia raised interest rates and investors girded for more
tightening as policymakers fought soaring inflation.
While all three U.S. indexes were rebounding from Monday's
sell-off, enthusiasm for equities quickly faded.
"There's a tonne of cross currents right now. Liquidity is
drying up and volatility is the name of the game," said Matthew
Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock
Investment Management in Boston.
"The tech and growth side of the (equities) market is such a
big weight. Treasury yields going up as fast as they did spooked
risk assets. If they could take a breather here it could let the
market ... find some footing."
Miskin was reassured by Federal Reserve official comments on
Tuesday that suggested efforts to engineer a soft landing. In
particular he pointed to Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank
President Loretta Mester's comment that while unemployment may
increase and growth slow, the Fed's policy tightening should not
push the economy into a "sustained downturn."
"They've been so hawkish so any slight move off that the
market wants to sniff that out," said Miskin. "Sentiment wise a
lot of people are looking for capitulation. The dots aren't
completely connecting yet for that."
At 1130 EDT (1530 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 97.45 points, or 0.3%, to 32,148.25, the S&P 500
lost 10.91 points, or 0.27%, to 3,980.33 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 16.49 points, or 0.14%, to 11,606.76.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.80% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.33%, after earlier rising as much as 1.44%.
The U.S. dollar was choppy on Tuesday as it held near a
two-decade high ahead of a key reading on inflation that could
provide insight on the Fed policy path.
The dollar index rose 0.164%, with the euro
down 0.19% to $1.0535. The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% versus
the greenback at 130.29 per dollar, while Sterling was
last trading at $1.2301, down 0.24% on the day.
Earlier data showed China's export growth slowed to its
weakest in almost two years, as the central bank pledged to step
up support for the slowing economy.
Oil prices fell in volatile trade as the market balanced
impending European Union sanctions on Russian oil with demand
concerns related to coronavirus lockdowns in China, a strong
dollar and growing recession risks.
U.S. crude recently fell 1.85% to $101.18 per barrel
and Brent was at $103.92, down 1.91% on the day.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 33/32 in price
to yield 2.9497%, from 3.079% late on Monday.
Spot gold dropped 0.4% to $1,847.41 an ounce. U.S.
gold futures % to $1,857.10 an ounce.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin was up 4% after earlier falling to its
lowest level since July 2021. Tuesday's gain allowed it to
recover some losses when it tumbled 11.8% on Monday plunge,
which had been its biggest daily fall since May 2021.
