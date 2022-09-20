Wall Street drops 1% with focus on Fed

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* All eyes on Fed policy decision on Wednesday
* Ford sees additional $1 bln in inflationary costs, shares
fall
* Indexes down: Dow 1.28%, S&P 1.26%, Nasdaq 1.03%
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell 1% on
Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic
projections and another large interest rate hike by the U.S.
Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.
All of the 11 major S&P sectors declined in early trading
led by a 1.6% and 2.1% drop in real estate and
materials sectors, respectively.
Shares of rate-sensitive growth companies such as Meta
Platforms Inc, Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp
, Nvidia Corp, Alphabet Inc and
Amazon.com Inc fell between 0.9% and 1.5% as Treasury
yields climbed in anticipation of the rate hike.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit
3.58%, its highest level since April 2011, while the closely
watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
inverted further.
An inversion in this part of the yield curve is viewed as a
reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two
years.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hike rates by a
third-straight 75 basis points on Wednesday, with markets also
pricing in a 19% chance of a 100 bps increase and expect
terminal rate at 4.49% by March 2023.
"Traders are being extremely cautious ahead of the Fed
announcement tomorrow and it's the indigestion of yields rising
that's causing the market to be unsettled," said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities LLC.
The S&P 500 is trading below 3,900 points, a level
that was considered by technical analysts as a strong support
for the index.
Focus will also be on the updated economic projections and
dot plot estimates for cues on policymakers' sense of the
endpoint for rates and the outlooks for unemployment, inflation
and economic growth.
"The key to tomorrow is going to be indications by the Fed
chief as to what's the next possible move. The question is will
75 basis points be the norm for the next few meetings and that's
what the market is basically worried about," Cardillo added.
"I don't expect a full percentage point (rate hike tomorrow)
and I don't think the market points to that either."
The benchmark S&P 500 index has lost 19.2% so far
this year as investors fear aggressive policy tightening
measures could tip the U.S. economy into a recession, with a
recent dire outlook from delivery firm FedEx Corp and an
inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve adding to woes.
At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 396.47 points, or 1.28%, at 30,623.21, the S&P 500
was down 49.09 points, or 1.26%, at 3,850.80, and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 118.50 points, or 1.03%, at
11,416.52.
Ford Motor Co dropped 8.8% after the automaker said
inflation-related supplier costs will run about $1 billion
higher than expected in the current quarter and sees 40,000 to
45,000 vehicles in inventory due to lack of parts, delaying
sales.
PayPal Holdings Inc slid 4.1% after Susquehanna
Financial Group downgraded the fintech company's stock to
"neutral" from "buy".
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 9.11-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 3.66-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 188 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)