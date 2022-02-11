Wall Street drops, oil prices jump on Ukraine conflict worries

* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Global shares
dropped on Friday on rising worries over escalating
Ukraine-Russia tensions and the prospect of a tightened interest
rate hike timeline from the U.S. Federal Reserve in response to
decades-high inflation.
Benchmark Treasury yields lost ground, and German bond
yields backed off the 2018 highs struck on Thursday. Gold and
oil prices rose.
Losses deepened in volatile trading on Wall Street after
Washington said Russia had massed enough troops near Ukraine to
launch a major invasion, and urged U.S. citizens to leave the
country within 48 hours after Moscow stiffened its response to
Western diplomacy.
Rising oil prices boosted energy shares more than 2.8%
, though most of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes
declined, led by technology and consumer discretionary
.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 503.53
points, or 1.43%, at 34,738.06; the S&P 500 lost 85.44
points, or 1.90%, at 4,418.64; and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 394.49 points, or 2.78%, to 13,791.15.
"By pushing energy prices even higher, a Russian invasion
would likely exacerbate inflation and redouble pressure on the
Fed to raise interest rates," said Bill Adams, chief economist
for Comerica Bank.
"From the Fed's perspective, the inflationary effects of a
Russian invasion and higher energy prices would likely outweigh
the shock's negative implications for global growth."
Markets were already reeling from a Labor Department report
on Thursday showing U.S. inflation at its hottest level in four
decades, fueling concerns that the Fed could begin hiking key
interest rates more aggressively than many had anticipated.
Those concerns were heightened after St. Louis Federal
Reserve President James Bullard told Bloomberg he wanted a full
percentage point of interest rate hikes over the next three
central bank policy meetings.
Financial markets are fully pricing in a rate hike of at
least 25 basis points from the Fed at its March 15-16 policy
meeting and are forecasting a 71.5% chance of a 50-basis-point
hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
"We really won't know what the Fed is going to do until it
happens," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at
Ingalls & Snyder in New York. "There's a lot more data between
now and the next Fed meeting for them to access."
"There's little chance the Fed will not act, but I continue
to believe we'll see signs of moderating inflation between now
and the Fed meeting and a 25 basis point hike is the more likely
move," Ghriskey added.
Interest rate sensitive tech shares weighed on European
stocks as high U.S. inflation raised the odds of a more
aggressive Fed.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.6% lower,
but added 1.6% this week, its best performance since
late-December.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 49 nations, fell 10.85 points or 1.49%, to 715.46.
Emerging markets stocks fell 0.85%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed 0.73% lower, while Japan's Nikkei
rose 0.42%.
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, with the benchmark
10-year yield dipping below 2% as geopolitical worries quelled
risk appetite, a day after rising sharply on a strong inflation
data.
The dollar index rose 0.288% by 4:18 p.m. EST.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.60% versus the greenback at
115.31 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.3547, down 0.06% on the day.
The euro weakened 0.77%, following a warning from
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde that raising
interest rates would only hurt the economy.
Oil prices ended up 3% at seven-year highs as escalating
fears of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a top energy
producer, added to concerns over tight global crude supplies.
Brent crude futures settled $3.03, or 3.3%, higher
at $94.44 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude
rose $3.22, or 3.6%, to $93.10 a barrel.
U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3% at $1,842.10, on
inflation fears and escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.
Spot gold prices rose $36.0077 or 1.97%, to $1,862.58
an ounce.
