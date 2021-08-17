Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street drops on weak retail sales

08/17/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stocks on Wall Street dropped on Tuesday, snapping the Dow's and S&P 500's five-day streak of record closing highs. Disappointing earnings results from blue chip Home Depot and a bigger-than-expected drop in retail sales last month raised concerns about the economic recovery.

That dour retail news slammed economically sensitive consumer cyclical stocks, the day's biggest losers amid a broad sell-off.

Weighed down by Home Depot, the Dow fought back from a deficit of nearly 500 points but still ended eight-tenths of a percent lower. The S&P shed seven-tenths percent, and the Nasdaq declined nine-tenth percent.

Vespula Capital CEO Jeff Tomasulo said investors used the economic data as an excuse to cash in.

"When you got this retail sales number today, I felt like it was hey, this is a reason why we can actually take some profits now again. We're at the end of the summer. You're gonna see low volume so these moves might be more exaggerated than the normal."

Home Depot shares lost more than 4% after the home improvement retailer's comparable store sales fell short of analysts targets for the first time in almost two years. The do-it-yourself-projects that cooped up homeowners had embarked on during the health crisis have tapered off.

Walmart, on the other hand, hiked its sales forecast after reporting a stronger-than-expected increase in domestic same-store sales. But its shares shed their earlier gains to finish nearly flat.

On Wednesday, investors will get results from their rivals: Target and Lowe's.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. -0.93% 14656.181261 Real-time Quote.15.01%
S&P 500 -0.71% 4448.08 Delayed Quote.19.27%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -4.27% 320.75 Delayed Quote.20.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pWall Street drops on weak retail sales
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.56% to 87.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.59% to $1.1708 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.74% to $1.3740 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pFED'S KASHKARI : 'Reasonable' to taper late this year or early next
RE
05:35pU.S. homebuilder confidence falls to 13-month low in August
RE
05:35pDollar Gains 0.29% to 109.59 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pStartup aims to revive supersonic flights
RE
05:33pTSX hits two-week low as Delta variant tests rates outlook
RE
05:32pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Dollar gains for second day on Afghanistan, Delta variant worries
4Stocks and oil slide as Delta's spread muddies economic picture
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : European stocks edge higher after data, virus worries linger

HOT NEWS