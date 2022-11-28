Wall Street drops, weighed down by Apple and China worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Cyber Monday spending to hit $11.6 bln - report
Crypto shares fall on BlockFi bankruptcy filing
Biogen down after death in Alzheimer drug trial
Nov 28 (Reuters) -
U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Monday after protests in
major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked
concerns about economic growth, while Apple Inc slid on
worries about a hit to iPhone production.
Shares of the Cupertino, California tech giant weighed
heavily on the benchmark S&P 500 index as worker unrest
at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China fanned fears of a
deeper hit to the already constrained production of higher-end
phones.
Rare protests in major Chinese cities over the weekend
against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs are exacerbating
worries about growth in the world's second-largest economy.
"These protests are just evidence that this is a kind of a
moving target where, will China continue to try to really
constrain COVID's spread?" said Tom Hainlin, national investment
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
"Or will they have more of a 'living with COVID' approach
that we've seen in the United States and other countries?"
"We think COVID itself and China's policy is one of the key
variables for 2023 that would influence stock prices and
investors," Hainlin said.
All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes declined, led by real estate
and energy.
U.S. shares of Pinduoduo Inc surged after the
Chinese e-commerce platform beat estimates for third-quarter
revenue, helped by COVID-related lockdowns in the country that
forced consumers to shop online. U.S. shares of other Chinese
technology companies also rose, with Baidu and Tencent
Holdings each gaining over 2%.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
lost 61.29 points, or 1.52%, to end at 3,964.83 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite lost 173.01 points, or 1.54%,
at 11,053.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 495.95 points, or 1.44%, to 33,851.08.
With two trading days left in November, the S&P 500 is
on track for a gain of over 2% for the month.
Shares of Amazon.com Inc rose for much of the
session after an industry report estimated spending during Cyber
Monday, the biggest U.S. online shopping day, would rise to as
much as $11.6 billion.
Trading was mixed in other heavyweight growth stocks,
including Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc,
Nvidia Corp and Tesla Inc.
Biogen Inc fell following a report of death during
a clinical study of its experimental Alzheimer's drug.
Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related companies
Coinbase Global Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc and
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc each fell following
lender BlockFi's bankruptcy filing, the latest casualty since
FTX's collapse earlier this month.
This week, investors will keep a close watch on November
U.S. consumer confidence data, due on Tuesday; the government's
second estimate for third-quarter gross domestic product, due on
Wednesday; and November nonfarm payrolls due on Friday.
