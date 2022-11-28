Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wall Street drops, weighed down by Apple and China worries

11/28/2022 | 04:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Cyber Monday spending to hit $11.6 bln - report

*

Crypto shares fall on BlockFi bankruptcy filing

*

Biogen down after death in Alzheimer drug trial

Nov 28 (Reuters) -

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Monday after protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth, while Apple Inc slid on worries about a hit to iPhone production.

Shares of the Cupertino, California tech giant weighed heavily on the benchmark S&P 500 index as worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China fanned fears of a deeper hit to the already constrained production of higher-end phones.

Rare protests in major Chinese cities over the weekend against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs are exacerbating worries about growth in the world's second-largest economy.

"These protests are just evidence that this is a kind of a moving target where, will China continue to try to really constrain COVID's spread?" said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"Or will they have more of a 'living with COVID' approach that we've seen in the United States and other countries?"

"We think COVID itself and China's policy is one of the key variables for 2023 that would influence stock prices and investors," Hainlin said.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes declined, led by real estate and energy.

U.S. shares of Pinduoduo Inc surged after the Chinese e-commerce platform beat estimates for third-quarter revenue, helped by COVID-related lockdowns in the country that forced consumers to shop online. U.S. shares of other Chinese technology companies also rose, with Baidu and Tencent Holdings each gaining over 2%.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 61.29 points, or 1.52%, to end at 3,964.83 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 173.01 points, or 1.54%, at 11,053.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 495.95 points, or 1.44%, to 33,851.08.

With two trading days left in November, the S&P 500 is on track for a gain of over 2% for the month.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc rose for much of the session after an industry report estimated spending during Cyber Monday, the biggest U.S. online shopping day, would rise to as much as $11.6 billion.

Trading was mixed in other heavyweight growth stocks, including Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Nvidia Corp and Tesla Inc.

Biogen Inc fell following a report of death during a clinical study of its experimental Alzheimer's drug.

Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related companies Coinbase Global Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc each fell following lender BlockFi's bankruptcy filing, the latest casualty since FTX's collapse earlier this month.

This week, investors will keep a close watch on November U.S. consumer confidence data, due on Tuesday; the government's second estimate for third-quarter gross domestic product, due on Wednesday; and November nonfarm payrolls due on Friday.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.66% 94.05 Delayed Quote.-43.97%
APPLE INC. -2.56% 144.44 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
BAIDU, INC. 1.39% 94.655 Delayed Quote.-37.25%
BIOGEN INC. -4.40% 291.98 Delayed Quote.27.19%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -3.99% 42.55 Delayed Quote.-82.45%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.45% 33849.46 Real-time Quote.-5.48%
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. -3.70% 5.98 Delayed Quote.-81.07%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.29% 108.88 Delayed Quote.-66.88%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.24% 241.925 Delayed Quote.-26.41%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.58% 11049.5 Real-time Quote.-28.24%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.75% 158.35 Delayed Quote.-44.68%
PINDUODUO INC. 12.59% 74.05 Delayed Quote.12.78%
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. -4.18% 4.245 Delayed Quote.-80.16%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.10% 270 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
TESLA, INC. 0.03% 183 Delayed Quote.-48.09%
Latest news "Economy"
04:10pU.S. net short dollar positioning hits largest level since July 2021 -CFTC, Reuters data
RE
04:09pJuventus loses Chairman Agnelli, CEO as board resigns
RE
04:07pBrazil's Vibra elects Ernesto Pousada as CEO
RE
04:04pCanada to support business growth in Indo-Pacific under new plan -trade minister
RE
04:01pSoccer-Man City to host Chelsea in big FA Cup third round clash
RE
04:00pWall Street drops, weighed down by Apple and China worries
RE
03:53pU.S. proposes rules to limit methane leaks from public lands drilling
RE
03:49pUkraine's Zelenskiy: Russians shell Kherson region 258 times in a week
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.748% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Unchanged at 3.701% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2Cyber Monday set for record sales of $11.2 billion as shoppers wait for..
3AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4Analyst recommendations: Jet2, Live Nation, Tyson, Twilio...
5Credit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise

HOT NEWS