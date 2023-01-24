Wall Street edges lower as earnings kick into high gear

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
3M slides on downbeat Q1 forecast
J&J falls on sales warning; GE down on weak profit view
Microsoft to report quarterly earnings after market close
Indexes: S&P and Nasdaq down 0.1%, Dow flat
Jan 24 (Reuters) -
Wall Street slipped on Tuesday after industry bellwethers
3M, Johnson & Johnson and GE warned of a challenging year ahead,
while a technical issue at the New York Stock Exchange briefly
halted trading in some stocks shortly after the opening bell.
More than 80 NYSE-listed stocks were affected by the
glitch
, with shares of companies including Nike Inc and
Walmart Inc seeing big swings in opening prices.
The problem sowed confusion among traders on an
earnings-heavy day, where the market reaction to the quarterly
results of some of the biggest companies was in focus.
Industrial conglomerate 3M Co fell 5.7% as it
forecast a gloomy first quarter.
Verizon Communications Inc dropped 0.4% after
forecasting annual profit below estimates, while Johnson &
Johnson fell 1.3% as it warned that a surge in China
COVID-19 cases could dent the first half sales in 2023.
General Electric Co fell 0.2% on a disappointing
profit forecast for the year, despite topping quarterly earnings
estimates.
"The problem today is mainly earnings," said Fall Ainina,
research director at James Investments. "Now many are
forecasting a profit recession, which is back-to-back quarters
of negative earnings."
Wall Street's main indexes started the week on a strong note
amid renewed appetite for growth stocks following a battering
last year.
After logging its biggest gain in over two months on Monday,
Advanced Micro Devices Inc slipped 3.2% as Bernstein
downgraded it to "market-perform" from "outperform".
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index dropped 0.7%
to slip from its one-month high.
Big Tech earnings could also determine whether renewed
enthusiasm for growth stocks will be sustained.
"In the near-term, the answer seemingly lies with tech
earnings ... longer-term, if we do experience a Fed pivot this
year, then would anticipate a strong, positive buying impulse
for tech," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a client note.
Microsoft Corp is scheduled to report quarterly
earnings after the bell.
Analysts now see fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500
companies dropping 2.9% year-on-year, according to Refinitiv
data.
The fourth-quarter earnings season is keenly watched as
companies are expected to feel the full impact of the Federal
Reserve's rate-hike campaign. The central bank is expected to
raise rates by another quarter of a percentage point next week.
At 12:31 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 0.20 points, or 0.00%, at 33,629.76, the S&P 500
was down 5.95 points, or 0.15%, at 4,013.86, and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 14.26 points, or 0.13%, at 11,350.15.
Travelers Companies
added 2.6% after the insurer reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue.
Other major growth stocks also dipped, with Alphabet Inc
down 1.1%. The U.S. Justice Department will be joined
by about eight states in an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's
Google that is expected to be filed this week.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.13-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a
1.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 27 new 52-week highs and 10 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 18 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian in
Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Anil D'Silva)