Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street edges lower as jobless claims unexpectedly rise

07/22/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Weekly jobless claims hit two-month high

* Biogen up on raising full-year revenue forecast

* Southwest Airlines leads declines among carriers

* Indexes down: Dow 0.21%, S&P 0.16%, Nasdaq 0.05%

July 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower on Thursday after an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims cooled a rally in economy-linked cyclical stocks, while gains in megacap growth firms kept declines at bay.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 in the week ended July 17, hitting a two-month high. The report also showed more people returning to work, a positive trend for July's employment data.

"One data point isn't a trend, and a one-off can probably be chalked up to Delta variant concerns. If jobs data doesn't inflect soon, the markets and the Fed will be put on notice," said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth.

Investors have been closely following the health of the jobs market on which the Federal Reserve's monetary policy hinges, especially after a series of higher inflation reading recently sparked fears about a sooner-than expected paring of policy support as the economy reopens.

A shift in attention to corporate earnings and the so-called value stocks have helped Wall Street recoup most of its declines from earlier in the week that were triggered by concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 energy sector fell 1.5% after rising in the last two sessions, while technology was the biggest gainer among the 11 major sector indexes.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com, Facebook Inc , Google-owner Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp rose ahead of their quarterly results next week.

"The market is trying to understand how economic growth will decelerate going forward ... we're going to still see energy, financials, industrials doing very well in the medium term, but the more secular growth winners will continue to drive the market for the future," said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of passive equity and multi-asset strategies for Charles Schwab Investment Management.

Second-quarter earnings are expected to grow 76.5%% for S&P 500 companies, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates. So far, 88.5% of the 104 companies in the benchmark index that reported results for the quarter beat profit expectations, the highest since 1994.

Drugmaker Biogen Inc gained 1.3% on raising its full-year revenue expectations, while Domino's Pizza Inc jumped 13.0% to a record high on upbeat quarterly results.

Southwest Airlines Co fell 4.2% after it posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, pushing the S&P 1500 Airlines index down 2.2%.

American Airlines Group Inc reported a quarterly profit, but its shares fell 2.1%.

At 12:23 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 72.23 points, or 0.21%, at 34,725.77, the S&P 500 was down 7.04 points, or 0.16%, at 4,351.65 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 7.64 points, or 0.05%, at 14,624.31.

Texas Instruments Inc fell 5.0% on a downbeat current-quarter revenue forecast amid concerns about the chipmaker's ability to meet searing demand in the face of a global shortage.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.45-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 2.46-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 36 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 52 new highs and 36 new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.26% 2557.0433 Delayed Quote.45.55%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.85% 3616.045 Delayed Quote.10.08%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -1.54% 21.03 Delayed Quote.35.70%
APPLE INC. 1.21% 147.1201 Delayed Quote.9.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.20% 0.73668 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
BIOGEN INC. 2.05% 329.87 Delayed Quote.31.70%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.32% 1.37559 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.795 Delayed Quote.0.48%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 34773.84 Delayed Quote.12.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.28% 1.17591 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
FACEBOOK INC 0.70% 348.67 Delayed Quote.26.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.013432 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.19% 284.79 Delayed Quote.26.52%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.13% 14651.120951 Delayed Quote.12.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.02% 0.6957 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
S&P 500 -0.02% 4357.96 Delayed Quote.15.10%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. -3.37% 51.22 Delayed Quote.13.99%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -4.79% 184.86 Delayed Quote.14.40%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -3.12% 67.39 Delayed Quote.31.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:51pExclusive-Amazon-backed Rivian confirms plan for second U.S. assembly plant
RE
12:51pInsurance brokerage Ryan Specialty rises 9% in NYSE debut, valued at $6.5 billion
RE
12:51pAkamai says implemented a fix for service disruption issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations
RE
12:51pInsurance brokerage Ryan Specialty rises 9% in NYSE debut, valued at $6.5 bln
RE
12:50pBiogen Alzheimer's drug slow to take off as U.S. Medicare wrestles with coverage
RE
12:44pLagarde's communication revolution falls short of hype
RE
12:40pExclusive-India overhauls petroleum reserve policy to boost private interest- sources
RE
12:39pWall Street edges lower as jobless claims unexpectedly rise
RE
12:37pWebsites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage
RE
12:32pBailed-out Italian bank Carige needs another 400 mln euros
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro up slightly after ECB meeting; U.S. jobless claims weigh on dollar
2Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
3DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
4Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected
5'Pingdemic' puts Britain's food supply under strain

HOT NEWS