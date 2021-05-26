Wall Street edges up as yields stay tame

With benchmark yields staying below 1.6%, rate-sensitive growth stocks Alphabet and Tesla led the S&P higher.

Piper Sandler Chief Market Technician Craig Johnson:

"I think the Fed has done a very good job historically predicting inflation, and you've had Fed's (Richard) Clarida out there, several of the presidents out there talking about this is all transitory, so a lot of investors are sort of, you know, drinking the Kool Aid at this point in time that all these inflationary fears are transitory."

The Dow closed flat. The S&P inched up two-tenths percent. And the Nasdaq rose six-tenth percent.

Among the top gainers on the Nasdaq and S&P: Amazon. The online retailer said it's paying more than $8 billion to buy MGM. Amazon gets a huge film and TV show library that'll ramp up competition with the likes of Netflix and Disney+.

A report saying that Amazon is considering launching brick-and-mortar pharmacies in the U.S. dragged down shares of drug retailers Walgreens, CVS Health and Rite Aid.

Investors drove shares of Ford up more than 8%. The No. 2 U.S. automaker unveiled plans to boost spending on electrifying its vehicles by more than a third.