Wall Street edges up, led by financials, energy

* US manufacturing gains steam; shortages mount
* Abbott Labs shares tumble after co cuts forecast
* Meme stocks extend gains; AMC Entertainment shares jump
* Data analytics firm Cloudera soars on plans to go private
* Indexes up: Dow 0.25%, S&P 0.07%, Nasdaq 0.04%
June 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher
on Tuesday, with gains in energy and financial shares countering
declines in tech and healthcare, as investors weighed the latest
U.S. economic data for signs of a rebound and rising inflation.
The S&P 500 financial sector hit a record high,
while expected growth in fuel demand boosted oil prices and
helped lift the energy sector over 3%. The heavyweight
tech sector dipped while healthcare was
dragged down by a weak profit forecast from Abbott Laboratories
.
Data showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May as
pent-up demand in a reopening economy boosted orders. But
unfinished work piled up because of shortages of raw materials
and labor.
"The economy certainly is growing and that's a positive, and
again it's a positive for the most cyclical parts of the stock
market," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at
Invesco in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.29 points,
or 0.25%, to 34,615.74, the S&P 500 gained 2.84 points,
or 0.07%, at 4,206.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added
5.55 points, or 0.04%, at 13,754.29.
While the S&P 500 remains within about 1% of its record high
after four straight months of gains, investors are worried about
whether rising inflation could hit equity prices.
Stock markets on Friday brushed off a surge in key inflation
readings for April following reassurances from Federal Reserve
officials that the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy
would remain in place.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari and
Fed Vice Chair for supervision Randal Quarles on Tuesday
reiterated the view that higher prices would be transitory.
This week's focus will be on a raft of economic data,
culminating with U.S. payrolls due on Friday.
Abbott Labs shares fell 8.3% after the company cut its
full-year 2021 profit forecast, citing expectations for a sharp
decline in revenue from its COVID-19 tests as more Americans get
vaccinated. Shares of other test makers also fell.
Cloudera Inc shares jumped 23.9% after private
equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC
agreed to take the data analytics firm private.
A group of "meme stocks" extended gains from the previous
week, with shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc up
23.8% after the movie theater chain said it sold $230 million of
its stock.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a
2.13-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.62-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 68 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 146 new highs and 19 new lows.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)