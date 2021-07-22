Wall Street ekes out gains, led by tech, growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly
* Airlines dip after Southwest, American Airlines results
* Intel dips in extended trading after raising revenue
guidance
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07%, S&P 0.20%, Nasdaq 0.36%
NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Big tech helped Wall Street
inch up to a higher close on Thursday, modestly building on a
two-day rally as lackluster economic data and mixed corporate
earnings prompted a pivot back to growth stocks.
A pull-back in economically sensitive cyclicals kept the S&P
500's and the blue-chip Dow's gains muted, while small-caps
underperformed their larger rivals.
But megacap tech and tech-adjacent stocks, such as Microsoft
Corp, Amazon.com, Apple Inc, Facebook
Inc and Alphabet Inc, rose ahead of their
quarterly results next week, putting the Nasdaq out front.
All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session within
1% of their record closing highs.
Growth stocks, which outperformed throughout the
health crisis, were back in favor, gaining 0.8%, while the value
index slipped by 0.5%.
"The market is flip-flopping between the view that economic
growth has almost peaked so you need to buy stocks that
manufacture their own growth like tech names, versus the view
that economic growth will continue and you want to own cyclicals
and value names," said David Carter, chief investment officer at
Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.
The number of U.S. workers filing first-time applications
for unemployment benefits spiked unexpectedly to
419,000 last week, a two-month high, according to the Labor
Department.
Market participants are closely watching labor market
indicators for hints as to when the Federal Reserve, expected to
convene next week for its two-day monetary policy meeting, will
begin discussions about hiking key interest rates from near
zero.
"The jobless data today didn’t have a meaningful impact on
markets or the economic outlook," Carter added. "It’s now all
about how much longer the Fed will tolerate low rates. The Fed
seems to be favoring its full employment mandate more than its
price stability mandate."
"Accordingly, the upcoming Fed meeting could be impactful,"
Carter said.
Benchmark Treasury yields eased after the bid at the
largest-ever TIPS auction touched a record low, pressuring rate
sensitive banks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.35 points,
or 0.07%, to 34,823.35, the S&P 500 gained 8.79 points,
or 0.20%, to 4,367.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added
52.64 points, or 0.36%, to 14,684.60.
Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, tech was
shining brightest, gaining 0.7%. Energy stocks suffered
the largest percentage drop.
The second-quarter reporting season barreled ahead at
full-throttle, with 104 of the companies in the S&P 500 having
reported. Of those, 88% have beaten consensus estimates,
according to Refinitiv.
Drugmaker Biogen Inc gained 1.1% after hiking its
full-year revenue guidance, while Domino's Pizza Inc
surged 14.6% to an all-time high on the heels of its quarterly
report.
Southwest Airlines Co posted a bigger-than-expected
quarterly loss, sending its stock down 3.5%, and American
Airlines Group Inc dipped 1.1% even after reporting a
quarterly profit.
The S&P 1500 Airlines index ended the session
off 1.7%.
Shares of Texas Instruments Inc slid 5.3% after its
current-quarter revenue forecast cast concerns as to whether the
company will be able to meet spiking demand in the face of a
global semiconductor shortage.
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index ended the
session down 0.9%.
Chipmaker Intel Corp slipped more than 1% in
extended trading after the chipmaker posted results and raised
its annual revenue forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.82-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.90-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 54 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.25 billion shares, compared
with the 10.12 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp"
Additonal reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in
Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)