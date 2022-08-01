Wall Street ends down after biggest month since 2020

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* U.S. manufacturing sector slows modestly
* PerkinElmer rises on $2.45 billion divestment
* Indexes end: S&P 500 -0.28%, Nasdaq -0.18%, Dow -0.14%
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower after a choppy
session on Monday, with declines in Exxon Mobil and
other energy companies weighing against gains in Boeing
as investors digested the U.S. stock market's biggest monthly
gains in two years.
Stocks gave up some of a strong rally from last week that
was driven by bets the Federal Reserve may not need to be as
aggressive with interest rate hikes as some had feared.
Also helped by stronger-than-expected second-quarter
results, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in July posted their biggest
monthly percentage gains since 2020.
The S&P 500 bounced between gains and declines on Monday as
some investors became more cautious in the wake of that recent
rally.
The Federal Reserve says it aims to tame inflation and cool
down demand with the interest rate hikes, but some investors and
analysts worry that its aggressive moves could drive up
unemployment and cripple the economy.
"There are still a lot of questions about whether we are
really out of the woods economically, and we probably aren't,"
said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments
in Atlanta. "We're not even close on the (economic) effects of
the Fed raising interest rates."
U.S. manufacturing activity slowed-less-than-expected in
July, with signs that supply constraints are easing, a report
showed.
That data came on the heels of surveys indicating factories
across Asia and Europe struggled for momentum in July as
flagging global demand and China's strict COVID-19 curbs slowed
production.
Oil prices fell on demand concerns, which in turn weighed on
the energy sector. The S&P 500 energy index tumbled and
was the deepest decliner among 11 sectors.
Exxon Mobil slid 2.5% and was among the stocks contributing
the most to the S&P 500's decline.
A monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday will be parsed for
clues about the Fed's next moves in its fight against
decades-high inflation.
The U.S. central bank has raised interest rates by 2.25
percentage points so far this year and has vowed to be
data-driven in its approach toward future hikes.
Boeing Co gained 6.1% after Reuters reported the U.S.
aviation regulator approved the planemaker's inspection and
modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners.
The S&P 500 is down about 14% in 2022. However, recent
quarterly reports have shown companies' profits were far more
resilient than estimated. Of 283 S&P 500 companies that have
reported results, 78% have topped profit estimates, as per
Refinitiv data. The long-term average is 66%.
The S&P 500 declined 0.28% to end the session at 4,118.59
points.
The Nasdaq declined 0.18% to 12,368.98 points, while Dow
Jones Industrial Average declined 0.14% to 32,798.60 points.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set
to visit Taiwan on Tuesday. China warned that its military would
never "sit idly by" if she visited the self-ruled island claimed
by Beijing.
PerkinElmer Inc jumped after the medical diagnostic
firm said it will sell some of its businesses along with the
brand name to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for up to
$2.45 billion in cash.
Across the U.S. stock market, declining stocks
outnumbered rising ones by a 1.1-to-one ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 5 new highs and 31 new lows; the Nasdaq
recorded 68 new highs and 98 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was relatively light, with 10.3
billion shares traded, compared to an average of 10.8 billion
shares over the previous 20 sessions.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh, Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur
Kamdar in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.;
Editing by Aurora Ellis)