Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street ends down on mostly negative week

12/17/2021 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stocks on Wall Street fell in a choppy session Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision this week to end its stimulus faster. Big tech stocks and economically sensitive cyclical stocks, which had gained on that Fed announcement, led the market downturn.

Jackson Square Capital Portfolio Manager Andrew Graham says investors now realize the central bank will likely hike interest rates sooner than they had thought.

"The last time they ended QE right, the Fed started a tightening cycle. They ended QE and then they talked about a gap or a time lag before they would start raising interest rates before liftoff. That's not here now. They're talking about not needing a gap, being able to raise interest rates immediately after ending QE, so that pulled things forward a little bit. I think that wasn't priced in, it's it being priced in right now."

The Dow fell 1.3%. The S&P 500 gave up three-quarter percent. And the Nasdaq inched down about a tenth percent. For the week, all three indexes posted sharp losses.

Shares of Oracle dropped. The Wall Street Journal reported the software maker is in talks to buy electronic medical records company Cerner in a deal that could be valued at $30 billion.

FedEx shares shot higher. The package delivery company reinstated its original full-year earnings forecast after lowering it in September.

Shares of meme stock AMC jumped 19%. The world's largest cinema chain said over a million people watched "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at its U.S. theaters, a record opening for a movie across its theaters in December.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.71% 0.7124 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.60% 1.3242 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.91% 0.7751 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) -2.63% 18.307 Real-time Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.84% 1.12382 Delayed Quote.-7.57%
FEDEX CORPORATION 4.95% 250.32 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.32% 0.013162 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 15169.682092 Real-time Quote.17.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.82% 0.6737 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
S&P 500 -1.03% 4620.64 Delayed Quote.24.30%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pBitcoin Lost 2.48% to $46945.82 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:51pEthereum Lost 2.92% to $3913.17 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:51pDogecoin Lost 3.60% to $0.170 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBrazil's oil auction raises $2 billion as Total, Shell pile in
RE
05:41pMercosur meeting ends without deal on import tariff cuts
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 90.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.70% to $1.1239 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.26% to $1.3236 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.29% to 113.71 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pCanada's Trudeau says Omicron spike 'scary,' Ottawa to lift Africa travel ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide as Omicron worries bolster safe havens
2Wall Street ends down after mostly negative week
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
4The latest from London: Back to reality
5Russia demands NATO roll back from East Europe and stay out of Ukraine

HOT NEWS