Wall Street ends higher after steep sell-off

01/24/2022 | 05:38pm EST
A roller coaster ride on Wall Street. Stocks rebounded sharply late in the session Monday from a steep sell-off that at one point saw the Nasdaq down nearly 5% and the S&P falling into correction territory.

Sparking that earlier drop before bargain hunters piled in: mounting geopolitical tension as NATO prepares for a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine and concerns over an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve ahead of their policymakers meeting this week.

Kramer Capital Research Chief Investment Officer Hilary Kramer says the worst isn't over just yet:

"We hit the tipping point in terms of the market because the Feds policies cannot sustain. You can't have zero percent fed funds rate and expect that the market can keep going up. It creates inflation. We are an inflationary period and the Fed must start raising rates to bring back and hold back those reins, and until they do, this market is gonna keep going down or we're gonna see inflation keep rising."

The Dow ended up nearly 100 points. It and the S&P gained more than a quarter percent. The Nasdaq bounced back the most, rising six-tenth percent.

One standout stock even through the sell-off: Kohl's. Shares shot up by over a third after Reuters reported that private equity firm Sycamore Partners is readying a bid for the department store chain. This comes just days after activist investment firm Starboard Value proposed a buyout.


ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.46% 0.71527 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.51% 1.34857 Delayed Quote.0.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.51% 0.79143 Delayed Quote.0.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.13222 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.30% 0.013402 Delayed Quote.0.10%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 36.02% 63.71 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.63% 13855.129489 Real-time Quote.-11.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.28% 0.67 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
S&P 500 0.28% 4410.13 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
