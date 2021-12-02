Wall Street ends higher in robust rebound from Omicron-driven rout

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Boeing jumps on progress towards China approval of 737 MAX
* U.S. President Biden steps up measures to battle Omicron
variant
* Indexes up: Dow 1.82%, S&P 1.42%, Nasdaq 0.83%
NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A broad rally sent Wall Street
to a sharply higher close on Thursday, recovering ground lost
over recent sessions as market participants snapped up bargains
while digesting the implications of a shifting pandemic.
All three U.S. indexes advanced, with investors favoring
value over growth, and economically sensitive
smallcaps and transports outperforming the broader
market.
Of the three, the Dow gained the most, notching its highest
one-day percentage gain since March 5, with Boeing Co
providing the biggest lift to the blue-chip industrial average.
"We went 29 days in a row in the S&P 500 without a 1%
change, up or down, but boom - Omicron hits and five days we’ve
had this blast of volatility," said Ryan Detrick, chief market
strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"After the worst two-day drop in more than a year, we’re
finally seeing a bit of a bounce," Detrick added. "Buyers are
starting to nibble after the recent weakness and pushed stocks
higher, but the uncertainty of Omicron is still out there."
As world governments scramble to determine how to respond to
the emergent COVID-19 Omicron variant, the United States is set
to require private health insurance companies to provide at-home
tests, a policy expected to go into effect on Jan. 15.
The Omicron variant has spooked markets for about a week,
hitting travel-related stocks particularly hard as a patchwork
of new restrictions were enacted around the globe, but those
companies were bouncing back in Thursday's session.
The S&P 1500 Airlines and Hotel and Restaurants
indexes jumped 7.5% and 3.8%, respectively.
It was the S&P 1500 Airlines index's best one-day
performance since Nov. 9, 2020, when Pfizer Inc
announced the vaccine it developed with BioNTech was
more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection.
Jobless claims and planned layoffs data provided further
evidence that employers are increasingly disinclined to hand out
pink slips amid a tight labor market, the result of booming
demand colliding with worker scarcity and low labor market
participation.
Labor scarcity, combined with stubbornly persistent supply
chain constraints, has helped erase the word "transitory" from
the Federal Reserve's inflation vocabulary as wages and prices
continue to rise, and could very well translate into rate hikes
coming sooner and faster than many had hoped.
Market participants now train their gaze on the Labor
Department's hotly anticipated November employment report,
expected on Friday.
"We're optimistic we’ll have another strong number,
suggesting the economy continues to be on very firm footing,"
Detrick added. "We’re watching wage growth for any hints of
potential inflationary worries."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 617.75 points,
or 1.82%, to 34,639.79, the S&P 500 gained 64.06 points,
or 1.42%, to 4,577.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added
127.27 points, or 0.83%, to 15,381.32.
All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 closed in positive
territory, with industrials, energy and
financials enjoying the biggest percentage gains.
Boeing shares had their best day since Feb. 24, jumping 7.5%
after China's aviation authority gave its seal of approval the
planemaker's 737 MAX aircraft.
Grocery retailer Kroger Co raised its full-year sales
and profit forecasts, sending its stock bounding 11% higher.
Consumer credit companies Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc
and American Express Co all advanced more than
4%.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.49-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.79-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted four new 52-week highs and 12 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 15 new highs and 559 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.85 billion shares, compared
with the 11.40 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Devik Jain
and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)