Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street ends higher on hope that partial coronavirus stimulus deal may occur

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 04:29pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday as investors regained hope that at least a partial deal on more U.S. fiscal stimulus may happen.

After abruptly calling off negotiations on a comprehensive bill on Tuesday, President Donald Trump later that day urged Congress to pass a series of smaller, standalone bills that would include a bailout package for the airline industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Airline shares jumped, and United Airlines rose 4.3%.

"The only reason we were down yesterday was the tweet from President Trump, which he walked back last night. That's why the market started off stronger and continued stronger. I think there's full-blown expectations that some form of stimulus agreement is going to occur sooner than later," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

Top White House officials downplayed the possibility of more coronavirus relief, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disparaged Trump for backing away from talks on a comprehensive deal.

Indexes held gains after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its last policy meeting. The minutes showed U.S. central bankers, having agreed unanimously in August on a broad new approach to monetary policy, were divided in September over how to apply their new principles in practice.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 530.7 points, or 1.91%, to 28,303.46, the S&P 500 gained 58.5 points, or 1.74%, to 3,419.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 210.00 points, or 1.88%, to 11,364.60.

Eli Lilly and Co rose 3.4% after saying it had submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment.

With the U.S. presidential election just weeks away, focus later Wednesday may turn to a debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Tuesday showed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden expanding his lead over Trump in battleground Michigan and the two candidates locked in a toss-up race in North Carolina ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

"People are becoming more comfortable with the lead that Biden has and focusing on the potential positives that would come from a Democratic White House and not the stereotypical (view of) negative for the stock market that was maybe in vogue three months ago," James said.

Investors also are preparing to hear from companies soon on the third quarter, with earnings expected to kick off next week. Analysts expect earnings at S&P 500 companies to have dropped about 21% in the quarter from a year ago, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.77-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.32-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 40 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 125 new highs and 16 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.98 billion shares, compared with the 9.79 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

(Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.91% 28303.46 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 3.35% 148.96 Delayed Quote.9.66%
NASDAQ 100 1.88% 11503.194252 Delayed Quote.31.79%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.88% 11364.598929 Delayed Quote.24.32%
S&P 500 1.74% 3419.44 Delayed Quote.5.50%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 4.30% 36.38 Delayed Quote.-60.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:40pCOEUR MINING : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
PU
04:38pCitigroup fined by U.S. regulators for 'longstanding deficiencies'
RE
04:35pAURYN RESOURCES : and Eastmain Receive Court Approvals to Complete Arrangements
PU
04:35pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve announces enforcement action against Citigroup Inc. that requires the firm to correct several longstanding deficiencies
PU
04:35pFed's Evans says Fed won't follow strict formula for timing liftoff
RE
04:31pGas producer Cabot cuts full-year production outlook
RE
04:31pIndustrials Up As Trump Opens Door To Limited Stimulus In Short Term -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:30pMaterials Up Amid Renewed Chance Of Stimulus Legislation -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:30pFederal reserve, office of the comptroller of the currency order requires citigroup to 'enhance its firm-wide risk management and internal controls'
RE
04:30pRegulators say the bank has not taken 'prompt and effective' actions to correct issues with compliance risk management, data quality management
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Appoints New HR Chief
3BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Seabourn Announces Voyage Cancellations For Three Ships

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group