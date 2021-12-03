Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street ends lower on Omicron worries, Fed taper angst

12/03/2021 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City

By Devik Jain and Sinéad Carew

(Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq leading the declines as investors bet that a strong jobs report would not slow the Federal Reserve's easing of support all while they grappled with uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant.

After opening higher, Wall Street spent the rest of Friday's session in the doldrums and an elevated volatility index highlighted investor anxiety.

The Labor Department's report, ahead of the session's open, showed that while nonfarm job growth rose less than expected in November, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%, its lowest since February 2020, and wages increased.

Separately, a measure of U.S. services industry activity hit a record high in November.

Both sets of data appeared to influence investor expectations for the Fed's next move towards tightening its policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week that the central bank will consider a faster wind-down of its bond-buying program, a move seen by some as opening the door to earlier interest rate hikes.

"There's not enough in the jobs report to dissuade the Fed from accelerating the taper and leaves the door open for a quicker rate hike than the market might have been anticipating," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

On top of this he pointed to concerns that the Omicron variant appeared to be spreading faster than Delta, the last most prevalent version of COVID-19.

The number of countries reporting Omicron cases kept expanding but there was still little clarity on the severity of the disease or the level of protection provided by existing COVID-19 vaccines.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 38.71 points, or 0.85%, to end at 4,538.39 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 292.16 points, or 1.90%, to 15,089.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.78 points, or 0.19%, to 34,575.01.

In a clear indication of investor nerves, Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Market Volatility index, went above 35, in afternoon trading, for the first time since late January.

Meanwhile the S&P sector outperformers were defensive sectors consumer staples and utilities.

However, the technology index, also often viewed as a defensive option, was the biggest loser during the session.

Decliners included heavyweights such as Apple Inc, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet.

"It's hard to argue that stocks with such huge valuations are defensive," said Interactive Brokers' Sosnick.

And with large cap technology stocks having avoided a recent deterioration in the broader markets, Sosnick said: "That's catching up to those stocks."

The economically sensitive Dow fell less than its peers during the session while other cyclical sectors like industrials, materials also outperformed.

DocuSign Inc plunged on Friday after the electronic signature solutions firm forecast downbeat fourth-quarter revenue.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York; Devik Jain, Anisha Sircar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07pU.S. State Department phones hacked with Israeli company spyware - sources
RE
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 1.22%, the dow lost 0.92%, the nasdaq shed 2.62%
RE
04:01pWall Street ends lower on Omicron worries, Fed taper angst
RE
04:01pSafe-haven yen, Swiss franc rise on Omicron fears, Fed policy uncertainty
RE
04:00pWall St ends lower on Omicron worries, Fed taper angst
RE
03:48pU.S. dollar net long bets hit highest since mid-June 2019 - CFTC, Reuters data
RE
03:47pDidi shares plunge 20% on plan to delist from NYSE
RE
03:45pPublishers Newswire announces annual Books to Bookmark List for Dec. 2021  11 Great Reads You’ve Never Seen
SE
03:43pOil steadies, paring gains as rising COVID cases spur demand worries
RE
03:36pREUTERS NEXT-Blinken warns Chinese leaders over Taiwan as global crises mount
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi shares plunge 20% on plan to delist from NYSE
2SIEMENS AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
3U.S. labor market tightening despite moderate November job gains
4Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
5U.S.-listed Chinese shares take a knock as Didi to exit NYSE

HOT NEWS