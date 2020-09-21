Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street ends lower on stimulus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

Stocks tumbled across the board on Monday as investors digested the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, fearing that her passing further complicates efforts in Congress to pass another stimulus package before the presidential election.

RegentAtlantic chief investment officer, Chris Cordaro:

"The political landscape was so divisive, her death just turns up the volume for both sides, makes it more important for both sides, and I think that will enhance volatility coming into the election."

The Dow declined 1.8%. The Nasdaq shed a tenth of a percent. And the S&P lost 1%.

In a reversal of last week's pattern, value-oriented sectors such as energy and industrials led the downturn, underperforming tech stocks.

The possibility of a second national lockdown in the UK knocked down shares of U.S. airlines, hotels and cruise companies, including Delta, United, Carnival and Marriott.

The announcement that Nikola founder, Trevor Milton, is stepping down as executive chairman amid allegations of fraud sent shares skidding 19%. That also took down shares of GM, which said two weeks ago it's taking an 11% stake in the electric truck maker.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC -6.66% 14.29 Delayed Quote.-69.88%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -19.33% 27.58 Delayed Quote.231.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 5245, The Stopping Harm and Implementing Enhanced Lead-time for Debt for Veterans Act,
PU
05:30pEngland to require earlier 10 p.m. closing time for pubs, eateries after virus spike
RE
05:30pIn coronavirus measure, pubs, bars and restaurants across whole of england must close at 10 pm from thursday, govt says
RE
05:28pWall Street ends lower on stimulus fears
RE
05:22pEcuador's Constitutional Court approves consultation on mining in Andean city
RE
05:21pTrump to 'cut off' TikTok if deal cannot be saved
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks seek to contain damage over $2 trillion of suspicious transfers
2CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola share slump deepens as founder resigns
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : ByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement
4NIKOLA CORPORATION : Wall St ends lower on lockdown fears, likely delay of stimulus
5GARRETT MOTION INC. : Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Files for Chapter 11 With $2.1 Billion KPS Offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group