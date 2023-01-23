Wall Street extends gains as chipmakers lead tech shares higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
*
Baker Hughes falls on missing Q4 profit estimates
*
Activist investor Elliott Management takes stake in
Salesforce
*
Xylem top percentage decliner on S&P 500
*
Indexes up: Nasdaq 1.93%, S&P 1.29%, Dow 0.83%
Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday,
with the Nasdaq jumping nearly 2%, as gains in shares of
chipmakers helped ease pressure on the battered technology
sector at the start of another big week for corporate earnings.
All of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were up by
early afternoon trading, with a 2.5% rise in tech stocks
making them the biggest gainers.
Qualcomm Inc and Advanced Micro Devices Inc
jumped about 8% each after Barclays upgraded their
stocks to "overweight" from "equal-weight". The Philadelphia SE
Semiconductor index was up 4.6% to hit a more than
one-month high.
Western Digital Corp jumped 7.06% on a report that
the memory chipmaker could merge with Japan's Kioxia Holdings.
"All those names and sectors (chipmakers) in general
just got beat up much more than the market in general overall.
So now in a lot of those names, there's value," said Jimmy Lee,
chief executive officer of Wealth Consulting Group.
"It was a tough year for technology investors. So you're
starting to see investors going back into some of those names.
But instead of across the board, they'll be buying the names
that have a chance to do good this year, even in a choppy
economic environment."
The communication services, consumer
discretionary and tech sectors are the top gainers in
January, after clocking big declines in 2022.
Investors are eyeing results from Microsoft Corp
, Tesla Inc, IBM Corp and Intel Corp
this week to see how their businesses are coping with
the threat of an economic slowdown triggered by the Federal
Reserve's aggressive policy tightening.
Analysts are expecting a 3% drop in earnings from S&P
500 companies, according to Refinitiv data, much wider than
their forecast of a 1.6% drop at the beginning of the year.
At 12:36 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 278.26 points, or 0.83%, at 33,653.75, the S&P 500
was up 51.07 points, or 1.29%, at 4,023.68, and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 214.83 points, or 1.93%, at
11,355.27.
Baker Hughes Co dipped 0.4% on missing estimates for
fourth-quarter profit.
Cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc rose 3.62%
after activist investor Elliott Management Corp made a
multi-billion-dollar investment in the company, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Xylem Inc dropped 8.74% on its acquisition of water
treatment solutions firm Evoqua Water Technologies Corp
in a $7.42 billion deal. Evoqua shares surged 14.50%.
Investors are awaiting January manufacturing and
fourth-quarter GDP data during the week.
Although recent data has signaled cooling inflation, a
tight labor market may keep the central bank on its aggressive
policy tightening path until rates rise over 5%, a level backed
by most policymakers.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.40-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.90-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and no new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 12 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian in
Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Anil D'Silva)