Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street extends global slump on China fears

09/20/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September is living up to its reputation as being the worst month for the stock market all year.

On Monday U.S. stocks sank in the biggest sell-off in months as investors worried that trouble in China could result in a further slowdown in global economic growth.

The Dow tumbled 614 points. The S&P 500 dropped 75. The Nasdaq fell 330 points.

It's the potential default of Evergrande, China's second biggest property developer, which reverberated throughout global markets. The fear is that if Evergrande doesn't pay its debts - lenders will go into protective mode and turn off the lending spigot, which would curtail corporate spending and thus slow down the economy.

Tesla, which has big exposure to the Chinese market, was down nearly 4 percent. Heavy-duty equipment maker Caterpillar, lost about 4-1/2 percent

But that wasn't the only thing behind the sell-off, says Andy Kapyrin, co-head of investments at Regent Atlantic Capital.

"This is a very risky week. Here's why it's risky: The Federal Reserve is going to meet later this week and likely announce a taper of its big financial stimulus programs. This is a high risk environment because what we're experiencing around the world, not just in China, but in parts of the US too, is a slowdown in economic activity. The economy still growing, just not at the same pace as it was six months ago. All this happening at once is making investors a little bit skittish."

Bitcoin turned out not to be a place to hide. The value of the cryptocurrency tumbled more than the stock market. The price of bitcoin fell almost 6-1/2 percent to around $44,000.

There was one group, which rallied despite the market's overall funk. The Biden Administration announced plans to ease the travel ban for international travelers who are fully vaccinated. American Airlines was the best performing airline, gaining 3 percent.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/21Cryptocurrencies post 5th straight week of inflows -CoinShares
RE
09/21Sweden's Vattenfall to launch UK low-carbon heat network
RE
09/21Shell exits Permian with $9.5 billion Texas shale sale to ConocoPhillips
RE
09/21Analysis-Investors grappling with Evergrande fallout weigh risk of wider pain
RE
09/21Exclusive-Netflix offers free plan in Kenya to entice new subscribers
RE
09/21Japan's nikkei average futures down 2.37% in early trade
RE
09/21Melbourne construction sites shut down after anti-vaccine mandate protest
RE
09/21Ice bofa asian dollar high yield corporate china issuer index falls to 17-mth low of 365.88 from 369.79
RE
09/21Democrats, Republicans head for showdown on U.S. debt limit
RE
09/21European private equity firm AnaCap splits off analytics unit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff ..
3Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
4Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..

HOT NEWS