Wall Street extends rally, powered by tech bounce

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) -
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday, fueled by
surging technology stocks as investors began an earnings-heavy
week with a renewed enthusiasm for market-leading momentum
stocks that were battered last year.
All three major stock indexes extended Friday's gains,
with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the pack, boosted by
semiconductor shares.
"(Chips are) a group that's been depressed, so I’m not
too surprised," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment
Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "We're going to see
earnings from these companies over the next couple of weeks and
that will be where the rubber meets the road."
"It’s a group that was ripe for a rebound."
The session marks a calm before the storm in a week
jam-packed with high profile earnings reports and back-end
loaded with crucial economic data.
Investors are all but certain the Federal Reserve will
implement a bite-sized interest rate hike next week even as the
U.S. central bank remains committed to taming the hottest
inflationary cycle in decades.
"(Investors) are pretty comfortable that they’re going
to see lower rate hikes from the Fed, that we are rounding the
corner on inflation and interest rate hikes," Tuz added. "Stocks
can do well in that environment, especially the big growth
stocks that drive the market."
Financial markets have priced in a 99.9% likelihood of a 25
basis point hike to the Fed funds target rate at the conclusion
of its two-day monetary policy meeting next Wednesday, according
to CME's FedWatch tool.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.07 points,
or 0.76%, to 33,629.56, the S&P 500 gained 47.2 points,
or 1.19%, to 4,019.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added
223.98 points, or 2.01%, to 11,364.41.
Of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, all but energy
ended green, with tech shares enjoying the largest
percentage gain, up 2.3% on the session.
The fourth-quarter reporting season has shifted into
overdrive, with 57 of the companies in the S&P 500 having posted
results. Of those, 63% have delivered better-than-expected
earnings, according to Refinitiv.
Analysts now see S&P 500 fourth-quarter earnings, on
aggregate, dropping 3% year-on-year, nearly twice as steep as
the 1.6% annual drop seen at the beginning of the year, per
Refinitiv.
This week, Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc,
along with a spate of heavy-hitting industrials including Boeing
CO, 3M Co, Union Pacific Corp, Dow Inc
, and Northrop Grumman Corp, are expected to post
quarterly results.
The Philadelphia SE semiconductor index jumped 5.0%,
its biggest one-day gain since Nov. 30 after Barclays upgraded
the sector to "overweight" from "equal weight."
Tesla surged
7.7
% after Chief Executive Elon Musk
took the stand
in his fraud trial related to a tweet saying he had backing
to take the electric automaker private.
Baker Hughes Co
missed
quarterly profit estimates due to inflation pressures and
ongoing disruptions due to Russia's war on Ukraine. The oilfield
services company's shares dipped
1.5
%.
Cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc jumped
3.1
% following news that activist investor Elliot Management
Corp has taken a
multi-billion dollar stake
in the company.
Spotify Technology SA joined the growing list
of tech-related companies to announce
impending job cuts
, shedding 6% of its workforce as rising interest rates and
the looming possibility of recession continue to pressure growth
stocks. The music streaming company's shares rose
2.1
%.
On the economic front, the U.S. Commerce Department is
expected to unveil its initial "advance" take on fourth-quarter
GDP on Thursday, which analysts expect to land at 2.5%.
On Friday, the wide-ranging personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) report is due to shed light on consumer
spending, income growth, and crucially, inflation.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.77-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.73-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 19 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.99 billion shares,
compared with the 10.62 billion average over the last 20 trading
days.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Shreyashi
Sanyal and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)