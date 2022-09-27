Wall Street eyes higher open, sterling rises as bears lick wounds

*
Dollar eases from 20-year highs reached Monday
German 10-year bond yields hit near 11-year highs
Oil rallies from Monday's nine-month lows
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures
were indicating a higher Wall Street open and sterling bounced
from this week's record lows against the dollar on Tuesday as
investors took stock after recent sharp market moves.
S&P futures rose 1.25% after Wall Street fell deeper
into a bear market in the previous session, benchmark 10-year
Treasury yields dipped from Monday's 12-year high
and the dollar eased from 20-year highs on a basket of
currencies.
Markets are wary about the pace of U.S. rate rises to calm
inflation, a concern which has hurt risky assets and boosted the
U.S. currency.
"U.S. rate expectations have increased fairly
significantly," said Andrew Hardy, investment manager at
Momentum Global Investment Management, but he added that
"there's a huge amount of bearishness already priced into
markets".
Markets are seeing a 72% probability of a further 75 basis
point move at the next Federal Reserve meeting in November.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates
by at least another percentage point this year, Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive
stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the
central bank's hardening resolve to quash too-high inflation.
Other central bank speakers due on Tuesday include Fed chair
Jerome Powell and ECB president Christine Lagarde.
Sterling collapsed to a record low $1.0327 on
Monday on concern over the funding of recently-announced UK tax
cuts, which come on top of huge energy subsidies.
But the pound recovered 4.6% from that low to $1.0806, after
the Bank of England said late on Monday it would not hesitate to
change interest rates and was monitoring markets "very closely".
Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill will speak on a
panel at 1300 GMT.
The pound has suffered "a build-up in negative sentiment
which we believe has room to unwind", said Chris Teschmacher,
multi-asset fund manager at Legal & General Investment
Management, adding that the asset manager was taking a "moderate
positive view" on sterling versus the euro.
LGIM would likely add to its position on any further falls
in the pound, as this "would only make support from the
government or Bank of England more likely", Teschmacher added.
The yield on five-year gilts rose as much as 100
basis points in two trading days, but fell 29 bps on Tuesday.
Spillover from Britain kept other assets on edge.
Bond selling in Japan pushed yields up to the Bank of
Japan's ceiling and prompted more unscheduled buying from the
central bank in response.
The German 10-year bond yield briefly hit a new
nearly 11-year high of 2.142% before easing.
Ten-year U.S. bond yields dropped 7 bps from the
U.S. close after reaching a high on Monday of 3.933%.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.15% after
hitting its lowest since Nov 2020 on Monday. European stocks
gained 0.8% and Britain's FTSE was steady.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia shares outside Japan
hit a fresh two-year low before gaining 0.35%.
Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5%.
The dollar index fell 0.27% to 113.56, after touching
114.58 on Monday, its strongest since May 2002.
The euro was up 0.36% at $0.9641 after hitting a
20-year low a day ago.
Oil rallied after plunging to nine-month lows in the
previous session, helped by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and by a slight softening in the
U.S. dollar.
U.S. crude gained 1.5% to $77.84 a barrel. Brent
crude rose 1.55% to $85.34 per barrel.
Dutch and British gas prices rose
on news that the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe
had suffered damage, raising concerns over the security of the
bloc’s energy infrastructure and making a swift resumption in
flows through the pipeline even less likely.
Gold, which hit a 2-1/2 year low on Monday, rose 1.2%
to $1,640 an ounce.
Bitcoin broke above $20,000 for the first time in about a
week, as cryptocurrencies bounced, along with other
risk-sensitive assets.
(Additional reporting by Xie Yu in Hong Kong; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman, Raissa Kasolowsky and Chizu Nomiyama)