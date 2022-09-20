Wall Street falls as Fed, Ford forecasts, give fright

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* All eyes on Fed policy decision on Wednesday
* Ford sees additional $1 bln in inflationary costs, shares
fall
* Nike slips after Barclays downgrade on China lockdown
concerns
* Indexes down: Dow 1.01%, S&P 1.13%, Nasdaq 0.95%
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended Tuesday lower as the
eve of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting expected to bring another
large interest rate hike brought further evidence of the impact
on corporate America from the inflation that the U.S. central
bank wants to tame.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has dropped 19.1% so far
this year as investors fear aggressive policy tightening
measures by the Fed could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.
It closed for the third straight session below 3,900 points
- a level considered by technical analysts as a strong support
for the index - as last week's dire outlook from delivery firm
FedEx Corp was repeated, this time by automaker Ford
Motor Co.
Shares of Ford slumped 12.3%, the biggest one-day drop since
2011, after it flagged a bigger-than-expected $1 billion hit
from inflation and pushed delivery of some vehicles to the
fourth quarter due to parts shortages.
Rival General Motors Co also sank 5.6%.
"We have seen some bellwethers talk about the pressures they
are facing, so we could see some margin compression and some
softening in the topline numbers in the third-quarter earnings,"
said Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity & derivative strategy at
BNP Paribas.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hike rates by 75
basis points for the third straight time at the end of its
policy meeting on Wednesday, with markets also pricing in a 17%
chance of a 100 bps increase and predicting the terminal rate at
4.49% by March 2023.
Focus will also be on the updated economic projections and
dot plot estimates for cues on policymakers' sense of the
endpoint for rates and the outlooks for unemployment, inflation
and economic growth.
Adding to the mix, a Commerce Department report showed
residential building permits - among the more
forward-looking housing indicators - slid by 10% to 1.517
million units, the lowest level since June 2020.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit
3.56%, its highest level since April 2011, while the closely
watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
inverted further.
An inversion in this part of the yield curve is viewed as a
reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two
years.
"There are a lot of headwinds to prevent sustained rallies.
It's hard to have (price-to-earnings) expansion while the Fed is
tightening," said BNP's Boutle.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.45 points,
or 1.01%, to 30,706.23, the S&P 500 lost 43.96 points, or
1.13%, to 3,855.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
109.97 points, or 0.95%, to 11,425.05.
All of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with
economy-sensitive real estate and materials
sectors the biggest fallers, dropping 2.6% and 1.9%
respectively.
Meanwhile, in another sign of nerves around future corporate
earnings, Nike Inc fell 4.5% after the sportswear giant
was downgraded by Barclays analysts to "equal weight" from
"overweight", citing volatility in the Chinese market due to
pressures from COVID-related lockdowns in early September.
Another apparel maker, Gap Inc, closed 3.3% lower.
It announced on Tuesday it was eliminating about 500 corporate
jobs, having withdrawn its annual forecasts late last month due
to an inventory glut and weak sales.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.90 billion shares, compared
with the 10.71 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and 66 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 31 new highs and 408 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru and
David French in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Maju
Samuel and Lisa Shumaker)