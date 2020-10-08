Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Wall Street firms see Fed tapering bond buys starting next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 04:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Wall Street firms expect the Federal Reserve to start paring back its bond-buying next year, and phase it out completely by the second half of 2023, the New York Fed's latest survey of primary dealers shows.

The Fed has since June said it will buy "at least" $120 billion a month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities "over coming months," but has not given any precise guidance on its asset-purchase plans. It has bought about $3 trillion since the start of the crisis to help stabilize financial markets and boost the economy.

The survey, whose results were shared internally at the central bank ahead of its September policy meeting and released publicly on Thursday, shows banks expect the Fed to begin trimming MBS purchases in the first half of 2021, and by the second half to have pared total purchases to $84 billion a month, on average.

The Fed is expected to taper purchases further in 2022, to a monthly average of about $25 billion by the second half, according to the survey.

Those expectations contrast with investor speculation that the Fed may need to boost bond-buying at some point to help the recovery along.

They also seem at odds with the Fed's own guidance on keeping monetary policy super easy for years to come.

Last month the Fed said it will not raise interest rates until the economy is at full employment and inflation has reached and looks set to exceed 2%, a process policymakers signaled they think will take until at least 2023.

Bank expectations before the meeting appeared to be already in line with that new guidance. Interest rates, banks said in the survey, would begin to rise only in the second half of 2024.

The presidents of both the Kansas City Fed and the Chicago Fed this week said the Fed should be more explicit about future asset purchasing plans, though minutes of the Fed's most recent meeting show that most of their colleagues have no problem with the guidance as it stands.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir in Berkeley, Calif.; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
05:24pTaxable bond funds draw $15.3 billion in latest week -Lipper
RE
04:51pWall Street firms see Fed tapering bond buys starting next year
RE
04:38pTaxable bond funds draw $15.3 billion in latest week -Lipper
RE
04:38pU.s.-based taxable bond funds attract $15.3 billion in week to wednesday -lipper
RE
10/07Fed could boost bond buys, but won't for now, policymakers say
RE
10/07Emerging market bond recovery masks post-Covid challenges ahead
RE
10/07EU to sell social bonds to fund entire 100 bln-euro SURE scheme
RE
10/07German bond yields edge higher, Italian 10-year yield hits year low
RE
10/07Asia's companies rush to issue dollar bonds ahead of U.S. election
RE
10/06S&P Global sees U.S., European corporate default rates doubling
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : ships supplies from Germany to plug UK tests shortfall
3NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Upgraded to Buy by Barclays
4NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : The H Factor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group