Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street gains 1% on deal news, vaccine hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 03:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks a dog in the shade past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during hot weather in New York

U.S. stocks were up more than 1% on Monday afternoon as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a spurt of multibillion-dollar deals lifted investor optimism.

Nvidia Corp jumped 5.0% on plans to buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp for as much as $40 billion, in a deal set to reshape the global semiconductor landscape.

The Philadelphia SE chip index rose 1.9.

Oracle surged 5.0% as the cloud services company said it would team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.

Merger and vaccine-related news has "really lifted the market," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

He said value-related areas of the market were holding up well, continuing a recent trend. "It leads us to believe the rotation we've been seeing out of tech to other parts of the market is likely to continue."

U.S. stocks are coming off of two straight weeks of losses as investors sold heavyweight technology shares that had powered the benchmark index to record highs in a dramatic recovery from its March lows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 364.6 points, or 1.32%, to 28,030.24, the S&P 500 gained 46.15 points, or 1.38%, to 3,387.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 182.54 points, or 1.68%, to 11,036.08.

All of the S&P 500 sectors were higher, and tech-related heavyweights Apple Inc, Facebook.com and Google-parent Alphabet Inc were higher.

Tesla Inc's shares rebounded nearly 10%, recovering after losses last week.

Sentiment also got a lift on Monday after drugmaker AstraZeneca resumed its British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development.

Pfizer Inc gained 3.4% after the drugmaker and German biotech firm BioNTech SE proposed to expand their Phase 3 pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial to about 44,000 participants.

Later this week, investors will focus on the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential elections.

Immunomedics Inc's shares jumped after Gilead Sciences Inc's $21 billion buyout deal, which is a steep premium to the biotech company's closing price on Friday. Gilead gained 3.1%.

Seattle Genetics gained 13% after Merck & Co Inc said it would buy $1 billion worth of equity stake in to co-develop and sell the smaller drugmaker's cancer therapy.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.52-to-1 ratio

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 18 new lows.

By Caroline Valetkevitch

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.32% 1518.06 Delayed Quote.13.17%
APPLE INC. 3.18% 115.6052 Delayed Quote.52.56%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.34% 8400 Delayed Quote.10.81%
BIONTECH SE 3.41% 67.17 Delayed Quote.92.24%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.37% 28037.01 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 2.64% 66.54 Delayed Quote.0.92%
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. 98.24% 83.585 Delayed Quote.99.67%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.30% 206.58 Delayed Quote.29.38%
NASDAQ 100 1.99% 11302.710456 Delayed Quote.26.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.10% 11077.05605 Delayed Quote.20.96%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5.99% 515.9 Delayed Quote.106.79%
PFIZER LIMITED 0.72% 4909.85 End-of-day quote.16.23%
PFIZER, INC. 2.95% 37.135 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
S&P 500 1.52% 3391 Delayed Quote.3.41%
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. 14.59% 171.715 Delayed Quote.31.25%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 8.96% 6385 End-of-day quote.34.25%
TESLA, INC. 11.64% 415.8716 Delayed Quote.345.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:51pU.S. dollar slides as stocks rally; focus on Fed
RE
03:47pIsrael deal protects Bahrain's interests amid Iran threat, minister says
RE
03:43pPsa, fca revising merger terms to reinforce balance sheets of both companies in light of covid-19 crisis and ensure deal is concluded as soon as possible - source
RE
03:42pOil industry paints grimmer picture of pandemic's harm to demand
RE
03:40pWRAPUP 2-Oil industry paints grimmer picture of pandemic's harm to demand
RE
03:31pPsa to scrap planned spin-off of controlling stake in faurecia and fca to cut cash portion of special dividend to shareholders in merger with psa from 5.5 bln to 3 bln euros - source
RE
03:28pColombia's Ecopetrol says illegal siphoning of oil pipelines rises in 2020
RE
03:26pTear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi
RE
03:25pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Releases Report on National Financial Literacy Strategy
PU
03:24pCOVID-19 vaccine hopes lift world stocks, dollar eases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla investors should be watching for M&A for S&P inclusion
2UK's G4S rejects 2.95 billion pound offer from Canadian security firm GardaWorld
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : Switzerland's Six makes highest bid for Borsa Italiana - sources
4ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle Wins Bidding for TikTok in U.S., After Microsoft Proposal Rejected -- 2nd Update
5NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE module with built-in sensors help..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group