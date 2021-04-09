Wall Street gains, Treasury yields rise as inflation picks up steam

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street gained ground on
Friday after solid U.S. inflation data and an uptick in Treasury
yields suggested the economic recovery from the pandemic
recession was gaining momentum.
All three major U.S. stock indexes were on track to post
weekly gains as upbeat economic data boosted risk appetite ahead
of first-quarter earnings.
Transports, seen as a proxy for economic health, were on
track for their 10th straight weekly advance.
"It’s a nice end to a good week," said Ryan Detrick, senior
market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"The rise in transports is a good sign that the economy is
beginning to open up."
A Labor Department report showed producer prices rose last
month at twice the speed of February's growth, reviving some
inflation worries.
"No question we're seeing prices increase at the producer
level and the big question is when that transfer down to the
consumer?" Detrick added. "The Fed has stressed from the very
beginning these increases will be transitory."
Indeed, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered
assurances on Thursday that the central bank is far more
concerned about the recent uptick in COVID-19 infections than
inflationary pressures.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148.06 points,
or 0.44%, to 33,651.63, the S&P 500 gained 12.84 points,
or 0.31%, to 4,110.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added
9.11 points, or 0.07%, to 13,838.42.
European stocks ended nominally higher, but marked their
longest winning streak since November 2019 on rising hopes of a
rapid economic rebound.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.08% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
0.05%.
Emerging market stocks lost 1.02%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.85%
lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.20%.
U.S. Treasury yields rose in the wake of the PPI report,
which provided further evidence that the world's largest economy
was on a stable road to recovery from the pandemic.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 10/32 in price
to yield 1.6656%, from 1.632% late on Thursday.
The 30-year bond last fell 13/32 in price to
yield 2.3418%, from 2.322% late on Thursday.
The dollar was up against a basket of world currencies as
inflation date lifted bond yields, but the greenback appeared
set for its softest week of the year on upbeat economic data and
the dovish Fed.
The dollar index rose 0.11%, with the euro
down 0.11% to $1.1899.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.38% versus the greenback at
109.68 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.3712, down 0.15% on the day.
Crude oil prices dipped on rising supply amid a mixed
picture on demand recovery from the COVID slump.
U.S. crude dipped 0.47% to settle at $59.32 per
barrel, while Brent crude settled at $62.95 per barrel,
falling 0.4% on the day.
Gold withdrew from Thursday's one-month peak, weighed down
by a rebounding dollar and rising Treasury yields. Still, the
safe-haven metal appears headed for its first weekly gain in
three.
Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1,742.08 an ounce.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Carolyn
Cohn; Editing by David Gregorio)