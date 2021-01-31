Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders

01/31/2021 | 10:34pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The GameStop store sign is seen at its shop in Westminster

BOSTON/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street is gearing up for another week of market mayhem, with signs that the retail frenzy that pumped up the stock prices of the likes of GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is spreading to other assets.

Some of Wall Street's largest hedge funds are still licking their wounds after retail traders sought to drive up the prices of stocks that were heavily bet against, resulting in large losses for major investors.

Melvin Capital, a hedge fund at the center of the GameStop drama, lost 53% in January but received commitments for fresh cash from investors in the last days of the month, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Melvin ended January with more than $8 billion in assets after having started the year with roughly $12.5 billion in assets, according to a person familiar with the matter.

On Friday, Citron Research's Andrew Left, who spent two decades building his brand as one of the world's best-known short-sellers, turned his back on publicly detailing companies' shortcomings, following an intense backlash against him and others who said video retailer GameStop's stock was not worth its price.

"We saw the might of a new investor base, in terms of their ability to shape not just the fortunes of an individual stock but the fortunes of a large market segment like the Russell 2000," said Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds at Aviva Investors.

Amid the wild price fluctuations, the amount of position covering last week by U.S. hedge funds, buying and selling, was the highest since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Nevertheless, their market exposure to stocks is still near record levels, the investment bank warned.

"According to Goldman Sachs Prime Services, this week represented the largest active hedge fund de-grossing since February 2009. Funds in their coverage sold long positions and covered shorts in every sector," the investment bank wrote in a note late on Friday.

"Despite this active deleveraging, hedge fund net and gross exposures on a mark-to-market basis both remain close to the highest levels on record, indicating ongoing risk of positioning-driven sell-offs."

Signs are mounting that retail traders who moved the market last week are setting their sights further afield than just U.S. stocks.

On Thursday and Friday, the price of silver rallied, taking gains to around 10% since messages began to circulate on social media platform Reddit urging retail investors to pile into the market and drive up prices. The price of gold has also rallied.

Such market moves have brought into focus the growing heft that retail traders have on financial markets, which had been dominated in the past by larger institutions.

"What's been surprising in the last few months has been the scale of retail participation has started to move the dials," said Paul O'Connor, head of the multi-asset team at Janus Henderson in London.

"If you looked at that data a couple of months ago, you can see it's been happening. It's not like these guys woke up last week," O'Connor added.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Sujata Rao-Coverley in London; Writing by Joshua Franklin in Miami; Editing by Alden Bentley and Peter Cooney)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Sujata Rao


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 53.65% 13.26 Delayed Quote.525.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.03% 29982.62 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
GAMESTOP CORP. 67.87% 325 Delayed Quote.1,625.05%
NASDAQ 100 -2.09% 12925.375603 Delayed Quote.0.29%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.00% 13070.69452 Delayed Quote.3.48%
S&P 500 -1.93% 3714.24 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
SILVER 5.87% 28.652 Delayed Quote.0.60%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.40% 271.17 Delayed Quote.4.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pExxon, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020-sources
RE
05:34pWall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
RE
05:30pIndia's budget likely to increase food subsidy allocation by 4%-6% for 2021/22 -sources
RE
05:16pANALYSIS : To the brink and back on GameStop: Wall Street vs Reddit
RE
05:06pMARTIN KLUS : “Restarting EU-USA relations is good news for Slovakia. We must support the revival of our cooperation with concrete results.”
PU
04:42pExclusive-Playboy nears deal to buy sexual wellness chain Lovers - sources
RE
03:14pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Factories, GDP, Employment
DJ
03:08pGoldman sees hedge fund exposures close to records, ongoing sell-off risk after GameStop swings
RE
03:01pDenzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Leads Box Office Despite HBO Max Debut
RE
02:53pRepublicans press Biden to downsize $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : Markets Look Like They're in a Bubble. What Do Investors Do Now?
2Billionaire Steve Cohen quits Twitter, citing threats in GameStop uproar
3Exports empty Canada's canola bins, driving prices to near records
4PANASONIC CORPORATION : JAPAN'S PANASONIC TO END SOLAR PANEL PRODUCTION: domestic media
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St Week Ahead-Sideshow or main event? GameStop stock ride weighed as bubble warni..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ