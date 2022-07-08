Wall Street gyrates to muted close after jobs report

The Dow and the S&P 500 ended down fractionally, while the Nasdaq closed up slightly, notching its fifth straight day of gains.

WealthWise Financial's CEO Loreen Gilbert said Friday's jobs report was likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to aggressively hike interest rates.

"The jobs numbers continue to be good, kept unemployment at the same 3.6%. So, that's good for employment. It also supports the Fed's decision to raise rates. The markets may not like it all that much because they would like, the markets would like, the Fed to stop raising rates. But it does support, at least for now, the Fed's position on perhaps a 75 basis point rate increase in July, and then waiting and seeing what happens after that."

After a brutal first half of the year, the stock market started July off on a solid footing with all three major indexes finishing up for the week, as investors gear up for earnings season.

Shares of Levi Strauss rose after the company's second-quarter results beat estimates, helped by strong demand for its denim jeans and jackets.

After surging on Thursday, meme stock GameStop tumbled nearly 5% after the video game retailer said it had fired its CFO.

And Twitter fell more than 5% after a report said Elon Musk's deal to buy the social media company is in "serious jeopardy."