Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street hits record as fiscal aid bill signed

12/28/2020 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Statue of George Washington at Federal Hall across Wall Street from New York Stock Exchange in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with each of Wall Street's main indexes touching record levels as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill increased optimism for an economic recovery.

In a sudden reversal late on Sunday, Trump backed down from his threat to block the hard-fought bill, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown.

"Stocks are riding the coattails of the additional stimulus program and that is for good reason," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"You've still got monetary and fiscal stimulus that is in motion and that clearly provides economic stability, medical progress for COVID-19 continues to evolve and that will unfold at a more accelerated rate now as you get into the new year and importantly, the macro environment is favorable for stocks," he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 219.36 points, or 0.73%, to 30,419.23, the S&P 500 gained 34.95 points, or 0.94%, to 3,738.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 114.10 points, or 0.89%, to 12,918.84.

Stocks battered by coronavirus lockdowns, such as airlines and cruise lines, advanced. The S&P 1500 airlines index added 1.5% as carriers are set to receive $15 billion in addition payroll assistance under the new government aid.

Cruise operators Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd each rose by at least 4%

On a sector basis, gains were led by communication services, consumer discretionary and tech as each posted gains of more than 1%.

After a sharp recovery from a coronavirus crash in March, the S&P 500 is on track to rise more than 15% this year on the back of a loose monetary policy, high liquidity and a COVID-19 vaccine program.

Despite the generally favorable conditions for equities, worries over a resurgence in coronavirus cases, upcoming U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia and stretched valuations could become headwinds. The forward price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P is currently about 22.2, well above its long-term average of 15.3.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin in the final week of the year that has historically been a seasonally strong period for equities.

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday will put to vote a proposal for higher pandemic relief payments for Americans, although it appears unlikely to gain traction in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Adding to a global appetite for risk, Britain and the European Union clinched a lean post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday, while a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive in Europe was launched over the weekend.

Tesla Inc advanced 0.90% after a report that the electric-car maker will start operations in India early next year.

Lockheed Martin Corp edged up 0.41% after the fighter jet maker said it delivered 123 F-35 jets in 2020, near the top end of its revised outlook.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.32-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.29-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 35 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 234 new highs and 13 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Chuck Mikolajczak


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 4.73% 21.825 Delayed Quote.-59.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.77% 30435.15 Delayed Quote.5.82%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.88% 0.90712 Delayed Quote.6.37%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.33% 352.9301 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
NASDAQ 100 1.08% 12848.086875 Delayed Quote.45.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.90% 12919.753414 Delayed Quote.42.71%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 5.04% 25.83 Delayed Quote.-57.92%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 4.01% 73.49 Delayed Quote.-47.08%
S&P 500 0.96% 3738.61 Delayed Quote.14.62%
TESLA, INC. 1.10% 668.9439 Delayed Quote.690.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28pCleanSpark to Discuss Bitcoin Mining Acquisition and Related Growth Opportunities
GL
02:23pU.S. Congress set to vote on higher relief checks, $740 billion defense bill
RE
02:22pWall Street hits record as fiscal aid bill signed
RE
02:21pMytheresa's parent files for IPO, says quarterly sales rose 28%
RE
02:21pJeff Bezos, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen -2-
DJ
02:21pJEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen led 2020's Biggest Real-Estate Deals
DJ
02:13pBanks reopen in Ethiopia's Mekelle for first time since war broke out
RE
02:03pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio Urges Department of the Interior to Address Supply Chain Reliance on Rare Earth Minerals From China
PU
02:00pU.s. issuing final rules that will allow operation of small drones over people, at night -statement
RE
02:00pNew rules move united states closer to eventual routine delivery of packages -faa administrator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ