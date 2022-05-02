Wall Street inches higher as growth stocks rebound

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Activision up after Berkshire Hathaway reveals 9.5% stake
* Spirit Airlines slumps as board rejects JetBlue takeover
offer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.41%, S&P 0.32%, Nasdaq 0.33%
May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday as
growth stocks rebounded after April's rout, with investor focus
squarely on the Federal Reserve meeting this week where
policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates.
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms climbed 4.1% after
falling 9.8% last month, while Microsoft, Tesla
and Nvidia rose about 2% after sharp declines
in April.
Amazon.com, however, slid 2.3%, adding to a 14%
drop on Friday after a gloomy quarterly report.
Apple dipped 1.7% as the iPhone maker faced a
possible hefty fine after EU antitrust regulators charged it
with restricting rivals' access to its technology used for
mobile wallets.
Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with the S&P 500
communication services sector leading the gains.
"The market is just going to be grinding along with not much
clarity or direction until we hear from the Fed this week," said
Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York.
Fed policymakers look set to deliver a series of aggressive
interest rate hikes at least until the summer, with traders
seeing a 92.8% chance of a 50-basis point hike on Wednesday when
the policy decision will be released.
There won't be economic or dot plot projections at this
meeting, but the market will pay close attention to Fed Chair
Jerome Powell's press conference for clues on interest rates and
balance sheet reduction.
"Everyone knows (the rate hike) is coming ... what people
are a little bit unsettled about is what is the guidance going
to look like from Powell. Is the next meeting going to be 50
basis points again, or is it going to go up to 75 basis points,"
Hayes said.
The S&P 500 has fallen 12.9% so far in 2022, its steepest
four-month decline to start any year since 1939, weighed down by
rising bond yields, the conflict in Ukraine and pandemic-related
lockdowns in China.
At 10:25 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 134.04 points, or 0.41%, at 33,111.25, the S&P 500
was up 13.26 points, or 0.32%, at 4,145.19, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 40.55 points, or 0.33%, at 12,375.19.
The quarterly earnings season has been better-than-expected
so far. Of the 275 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings till Friday, 80.4% have topped Wall Street's
expectations.
Pfizer Inc fell 1.3% after a large trial found its
COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid was not effective at
preventing coronavirus infections in people living with someone
infected with the virus.
Activision Blizzard climbed 3.0% after Warren
Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway Inc has taken a 9.5%
stake in the "Call of Duty" game maker.
Spirit Airlines slid 8.6% after the ultra low cost
carrier rejected JetBlue Airways Corp's $33-per-share
takeover offer, saying it had a low likelihood of winning
approval from government regulators.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.50-to-1 ratio
on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 42 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 267 new lows.
