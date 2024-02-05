Stock market news

Spain's Grifols hires new CEO weeks after damaging short-seller report RE
BEIERSDORF AG : Bernstein sticks Neutral ZD
Rates: yields climb back to an 8-week high CF
Oman's Duqm refinery units running at full capacity ahead of inauguration -KPI CEO RE
BEIERSDORF AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
EU extends decision deadline on Orange, MasMovil deal to Feb. 22 RE
Exclusive-U.S. Justice Department is probing ADM's accounting practices - sources RE
Blackstone considers bid for luxury skin-care company L'Occitane - Bloomberg News RE
Google to face US antitrust trial over digital ads in September RE
EuroGroup Laminations takes over 153,000 of its own ordinary shares AN
First National Bank of Pennsylvania Agrees to Pay $13.5 Million to Resolve Allegations of Redlining in N.C. DJ
Vulnerable countries need debt relief 'now or never', new report warns RE
Blackstone considers bid for luxury skincare company L'Occitane - Bloomberg News RE
Nymex Overview : Crude Eases While Refined Product Futures Up Modestly -- OPIS DJ
BoE's Pill says rate cut is a question of when not if RE
Analyst recommendations: Abbvie, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet, Booking...

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Abbvie, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet, Booking...

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

ArcelorMittal: emissions reduction program in India

February 05, 2024 at 06:20 am EST

Powell, the paper tiger

February 05, 2024 at 09:45 am EST
Boeing delays some 737 MAX deliveries after new quality defect

February 04, 2024 at 07:20 pm EST
Delivery Hero posts FY core profit above guidance

February 05, 2024 at 02:57 am EST
Atos in talks with banks to refinance debt

February 05, 2024 at 02:29 am EST
Novo Holdings to Buy Catalent for $11.5 Billion in Cash -- 3rd Update

February 05, 2024 at 08:12 am EST

Eisai expects 1,500 Alzheimer's patients in China launch, sees 'huge' growth

February 04, 2024
Futures under pressure as Treasury yields climb; earnings on tap

February 05, 2024 at 06:07 am EST
BAYER AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral

February 05, 2024 at 04:08 am EST
