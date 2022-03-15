Wall Street jumps as investors await Fed's move

Equity investors caught some relief from another drop in oil prices.

And markets are now looking to the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy announcement to see just how aggressively the central bank will attack inflation.

Palumbo Wealth Management's chief investment officer, Philip Palumbo, said Fed Chair Jerome Powell has a fine line to walk.

"So going into the Fed meeting tomorrow, we're going to see a quarter basis point increase overall. It's going to be a wait and see. I think that's what the game the Fed is going to play. And overall, I just think that he's going to be not as aggressive as he should be, which is going to be problematic in terms of the economy and the impact overall, which is going to be ultimately a hard landing."

A softer-than-expected reading on producer prices helped ease inflation fears among investors Tuesday, coming in at 0.8%, just shy of the 0.9% estimate

The Dow finished up almost 2% higher, and the S&P 500 rose more than 2%, while the Nasdaq closed up nearly 3%.

Megacap growth stocks gained with Microsoft and Apple providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Shares of major U.S. airlines including Delta, United, American and JetBlue Airways all soared after the carriers raised their current-quarter revenue forecasts, even as they trimmed capacity. Delta's CEO told a news conference Tuesday that he was seeing the strongest demand in his career.

But some saw darker skies ahead for the stock market, as the so-called "death cross" technical pattern has formed this week - when a short-term moving average crosses below a longer-term moving average - which some investors believe signals that more near-term weakness for Wall Street is likely.