Wall Street jumps on growing evidence of easing inflation

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
U.S. producer prices rise less than expected
*
Walmart jumps on strong forecast, other retailers rise
*
Indexes up: Dow 0.49%, S&P 1.30%, Nasdaq 2.26%
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes jumped on
Tuesday as growing evidence of cooling inflation bolstered hopes
of smaller rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while Walmart's
upbeat forecast powered gains in retail sector.
Data showed U.S. producer prices increased less than
expected, rising 8% in the 12 months through October against an
estimated 8.3% rise, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
The report follows a softer-than-expected consumer prices
reading late last week, which sparked a massive rally on hopes
that the Fed would tone down its aggressive monetary policy
approach that has roiled markets this year.
Following the latest data, traders' bets of a 50-basis
points rate hike in December surged to 91% compared with 71.5%
last week.
"Going into the final months of the year, this (the
inflation data) gives the Fed a chance to go from at least 75 to
50 basis points and potentially even further," said Phil
Blancato, chief executive of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management
in New York.
Shares of Walmart Inc jumped 7% after the top U.S.
retailer lifted its annual sales and profit forecasts,
benefiting from a steady demand for groceries despite higher
prices.
Its results boosted stocks of other major retailers,
including Target Corp and Costco. Target will
report results on Wednesday.
Home Depot Inc left its annual forecasts unchanged,
but the home improvement chain's results exceeded Wall Street
expectations and shares rose 1.6% amid a jump in shares of
retailers.
Among the S&P 500 sectors, consumer staples was up
1.2%, while the consumer discretionary index jumped
1.9%.
Boosting the Nasdaq, shares of megacap technology
and other growth stocks such as Apple, Microsoft Corp
and Alphabet rose between 1% and 3%.
Focus was also on comments from policymakers, after Fed Vice
Chair Lael Brainard and Governor Christoper Waller in recent
days emphasized on the need to keep raising rates to rein in
inflation.
Atlanta President Raphael Bostic echoed the views, saying he
sees little evidence that the central bank's aggressive monetary
policy tightening is slowing inflation.
At 12:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 164.48 points, or 0.49%, at 33,701.18, the S&P 500
was up 51.46 points, or 1.30%, at 4,008.71, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 253.48 points, or 2.26%, at 11,449.70.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms including JD.Com,
Alibaba Group Holding rose between 7% and 12% after
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping's meeting on
Monday where they pledged more frequent communications.
U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
jumped 12.2% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in the company.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 5.30-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 2.80-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 56 new highs and 51 new lows.
(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Sruthi Shankar, Amruta Khandekar
and Ankika Biswas; Additional reporting by Devik Jain;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)