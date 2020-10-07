Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street jumps on hopes of piecemeal stimulus progress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 11:39am EDT
TV camera men wait for the opening of market in front of a large screen showing stock prices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced in a broad rally on Wednesday as investors recovered from the shock of President Donald Trump's announcement that he intended to halt stimulus talks until after the election, taking heart that incremental aid could be in the offing.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were sharply higher in the aftermath of Tuesday's late session sell-off prompted by Trump's tweet.

Trump relented somewhat on Wednesday, saying he backed a more piecemeal approach to delivering pandemic aid, while White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he was "not optimistic for a comprehensive deal."

"The market's trying to read the tea leaves and today it's saying even if it's incremental progress, something is better than nothing," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts.

"The recent action in the market is predicated on success or failure of the stimulus package and to what degree anything will get done before the election," Keator added. "It's the topic of the day."

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, prior to Trump halting stimulus negotiations, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned the economic recovery would slip into a downward spiral if Congress fails to provide additional fiscal aid.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 423.14 points, or 1.52%, to 28,195.9, the S&P 500 gained 44.47 points, or 1.32%, to 3,405.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 148.68 points, or 1.33%, to 11,303.28.

European shares were slightly lower as upbeat earnings were offset by uncertainties surrounding the fate of a U.S. stimulus package.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.14% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.82%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.56%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> closed 0.89% higher, while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> lost 0.05%.

U.S. Treasury prices fell and the yield curve steepened as markets took comfort that at least some stimulus measures were still on the table.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 10/32 in price to yield 0.7718%, from 0.74% late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last fell 26/32 in price to yield 1.5716%, from 1.537% late on Tuesday.

The pandemic relief package impasse, along with a bigger than expected rise in U.S. inventories sent crude prices lower.

U.S. crude fell 2.88% to $39.50 per barrel and Brent was last at $41.43, down 2.86% on the day.

The dollar was essentially flat against a basket of world currencies as markets reacted to Trump's willingness to back some stimulus measures.

The dollar index was flat, with the euro up 0.27% to $1.1766.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.32% versus the greenback at 105.99 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2907, up 0.23% on the day.

Gold prices gained as uncertainties on coronavirus aid abated.

Spot gold added 0.5% to $1,886.83 an ounce.

(Graphic: Stocks versus COVID

)

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Stephen Culp

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.59% 28210.86 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.25% 1.17638 Delayed Quote.5.14%
GOLD 0.32% 1887.309 Delayed Quote.26.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.74% 41.62 Delayed Quote.-37.09%
NASDAQ 100 1.35% 11451.578878 Delayed Quote.31.79%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.39% 11316.505109 Delayed Quote.24.32%
NIKKEI 225 -0.05% 23422.82 Real-time Quote.-0.94%
S&P 500 1.33% 3405.98 Delayed Quote.5.50%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.15% 365.38 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.15% 803.46 Delayed Quote.-10.35%
WTI -0.81% 39.55 Delayed Quote.-35.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45aU.S. maintains suspension of military assistance to Mali, says envoy
RE
11:45aMSC MEDITERRANEAN SHIPPING : Outlines 7 Reasons to Choose the Sea for Intra-Europe Cargo
PU
11:44aSachem Head takes $1.2 billion position in Elanco, stock price surges
RE
11:40aFed's Kashkari sees 'much worse' downturn without more fiscal aid
RE
11:39aWall Street jumps on hopes of piecemeal stimulus progress
RE
11:32aNo skiing, but still mountaintop luxury at 2021 World Economic Forum near Lucerne
RE
11:31aNo skiing, but still mountaintop luxury at 2021 World Economic Forum near Lucerne
RE
11:30aTakeaway.com shareholders vote yes to Grubhub, no to U.S. CEO's pay
RE
11:25aWall Street jumps on hopes of piecemeal stimulus progress
RE
11:19aStorm-weary U.S. offshore energy firms prep for massive hurricane
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group