It seems that the US job market is cooling according to the latest data, and investors might take this as a sign that a rate cut in June is getting likelier. They also took comfort in some comments from Jerome Powell yesterday.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, according to the Labor department. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits gained 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 221,000 for the week ended March 30, against a consensus of 214,000.

In another report by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, U.S. layoff announcements jumped 7% in March to the highest since January 2023. Tech and government-sector jobs were most affected. However, cuts announced year to date are down 5% from a year ago. On a yearly basis, the level increased slightly by 0.7%.

Investors sort of shrugged Jerome Powell's speech yesterday at a forum held at Stanford. Wall Street's flat closing reflects how the Fed chairman’s comments were received: +0.2% for the Nasdaq, +0.1% for the S&P500 and -0.1% for the Dow Jones.

We remain in a neutral financial environment: in the absence of valid reasons to fall, equity markets are rising, while we wait for key rates to fall. The Nasdaq 100 was up 1.1% at the open today, while the S&P500 and the Dow Jones gained 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Powell remained within the channel of communication deemed acceptable by the equity markets: the Fed is in no hurry to cut rates, but this remains its basic strategy for the months ahead. He indicated that while it may be "appropriate" to cut rates this year, there is a risk in acting prematurely. Investors are now reassessing the likelihood of three rate cuts previously suggested by the Fed.

The optimists' main takeaway from Powell's speech was that the banker still believes that disinflation is underway, and that there should be no mishaps on this front. However, the continuing rise in oil prices, with Brent crude close to USD 90 a barrel, has somewhat revived fears of an impact on prices. OPEC+ yesterday showed no sign of increasing its production.

Other assets in good shape include copper, whose prices are on 13 or 14-month highs, depending on the source. Specialists believe that the recent surge can be explained by the boom in Chinese electric vehicles, particularly since the government announced measures in favor of private buyers in China. Gold is also in fine form, with an ounce passing the USD 2,300 mark for the first time in its history, taking its gains to 26% in six months.

There's not much in the way of corporate news, as we await the first results for the three months to the end of March, which start next week. This is a good opportunity to talk about Apple and the singular period the company is going through. The group has been struggling in recent weeks. Once indestructible, the Californian firm has been caught in a crossfire of bad news. First of all, it had to contend with the Chinese market's disaffection with the iPhone, a disaffection orchestrated by Beijing, which reacted to the banning of its champions by the United States. Apple’s silence on artificial intelligence also didn’t help, at a times when its major rivals were multiplying their announcements. This is not to say that the company has no plans, but the market felt that its projects lagged behind the competition. Apple also abandoned its plans to enter the electric vehicle market, even though this was seen by some as an essential element in regaining a leadership position in technology that had been somewhat lost along the way. To top it all off, antitrust authorities in Europe and the United States are seeking to put the final nail in the coffin of the Group's domination of certain business segments. These events have created a negative narrative about the stock. Negative enough for investors to turn away from it in favor of the golds of Nvidia and co. Now, Bloomberg believes it has uncovered part of Apple's new strategy for relaunching itself: the company is working on a domestic robot. The project still looks in its infancy, but it's what Wall Street has been talking about since yesterday.

Investors are focused on tomorrow's announcement of US labor market figures for March. Janet Yellen, head of the US Treasury and former head of the Fed, is visiting China today to discuss her host's trade practices, deemed unfair by Washington. There will also be further public appearances by Fed central bankers. There should be something for everyone, with Patrick Harker considered rather neutral, Thomas Barkin, a hawkish moderate and Austan Goolsbee, considered the most dove-like of the current FOMC members.

Today's economic highlights:

On the agenda today, European Services PMIs, the US Challenger layoff survey and new jobless claims. The full agenda is here.

The dollar is down to EUR 0.9201 and GBP 0.7890. The ounce of gold reaches USD 2290. Oil is firm, with North Sea Brent at USD 89.06 a barrel and US light crude WTI at USD 85.30. The yield on 10-year US debt rises to 4.37%. Bitcoin is trading at USD 67,000.

In corporate news:

Nvidia announced that the recent earthquake in Taiwan would not disrupt its supply chains, and that it planned to build a $200 million artificial intelligence (AI) center in Java in 2024 with the Indonesian group Indosat.

Alphabet - The group's main subsidiary, Google, is planning to charge for Internet searches based on its artificial intelligence technology, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The stock lost 0.8% in pre-market trading.

Levi Strauss gains 8.3% in pre-market trading, as the company raises its annual profit forecasts. Job cuts and smaller discounts on clothing are reducing costs.

Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday that changes in oil prices could have a negative impact of $400 million on its first-quarter earnings.

Tapestry, owner of luxury handbag maker Coach, filed a lawsuit against GAP on Wednesday, accusing the fashion retailer of illegally selling T-shirts bearing the word "Coach".

Blackberry jumped 7.8% in pre-market trading on the back of the company's surprise fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday evening, against a backdrop of increased demand for its cybersecurity services.

