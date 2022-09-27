Wall Street keeps selling as world assets fail to recover

(Updates to U.S. market close)
*
U.S. and global equity indexes deepen bear market
*
Government bond yields climb again
*
Dollar holds huge gains; sterling can't recover
*
Oil rallies from Monday's nine-month lows
Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gave up early gains to
fall deeper into a bear market on Tuesday, while sterling showed
scant movement a day after hitting a record low, as investors
remained nervous about a potential global recession.
The pound was little changed at $1.071 after sterling
collapsed to $1.0327 on Monday on concern over the
funding of recently announced UK tax cuts, which follow huge
energy subsidies.
The Bank of England said late on Monday it would not
hesitate to change interest rates and was monitoring markets
"very closely." BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill added on Tuesday
that central bank was likely to deliver a "significant policy
response" to last week's announcement but it should wait until
its next meeting in November before making its move.
The yield on five-year gilts rose about 0.1% to
about 4.6%, holding its spike on Monday from just over 4%.
U.S. stocks mostly
faltered after a morning bounce
, with the S&P 500 hitting a two-year intraday low. The Dow
Jones Industrial Average fell 0.42%, the S&P 500
lost 0.20%, and the Nasdaq Composite added just 0.25%
The S&P benchmark index fell more than 20% from its early
January high to a low on June 16, confirming a bear market. The
index then rallied into mid-August before petering out.
"We don't see a quick retrenchment or a return to 2%
inflation, keeping the Fed in hiking mode. This implies more
volatility and a need for caution and balance in equity
allocations," Tony DeSpirito, BlackRock's chief investment
officer for U.S. Fundamental Equities, wrote in a note released
on Tuesday.
Markets see a 65% probability of a further 75 basis points
move at the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in November.
The Fed needs to raise interest rates by at least another
percentage point this year, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously
embraced that underscores the central bank's resolve to quash
excessive inflation.
"Central bankers have been walking a tightrope trying to
curb inflation while attempting to limit recessionary risks,"
Bank of America strategists wrote in a note released Tuesday.
"However, their recent tone and 'jumbo' rate hikes have
reinforced that the foremost priority is controlling inflation,
even at the potential cost of a recession."
GLOBAL CONTAGION
Spillover from Britain kept other assets on edge.
The MSCI world equity index reversed early
gains on Tuesday, falling about 0.3% to a near two-year low
early Tuesday afternoon. European stocks slipped 0.13%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia shares outside Japan
hit a fresh two-year low and was flat on the
day. Japan's Nikkei gained about 0.5%.
Bond selling in Japan pushed yields up to the Bank of
Japan's ceiling and prompted more unscheduled buying from the
central bank, while euro zone government bond yields rose to new
multi-year highs on Tuesday.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also rose to their
highest in more than 12 years as investors braced for higher
interest rates.
The dollar held gains on Tuesday in its relentless rally
while sterling, the euro and Japanese yen regained little ground
from multi-year lows after unusually volatile trading in recent
sessions.
There was some good news. New orders for
U.S.-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in
August, suggesting that businesses remained keen to invest in
equipment, and a survey showed consumer confidence rising for a
second straight month in September
.
Oil rallied after plunging to nine-month lows in the
previous session, helped by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and by a slightly softer dollar.
Brent crude settled 2.6% higher at $86.27 a barrel,
and U.S. crude ended at $78.50, up 2.3%.
Dutch and British gas prices
spiked on news that the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to
Europe had suffered damage, raising concerns over the security
of the bloc's energy infrastructure and triggering a sabotage
probe.
Gold, which hit a 2-1/2-year low on Monday, rose
around 0.3% to $1,626 an ounce.
Bitcoin briefly broke above $20,000 for the first
time in about a week, as cryptocurrencies bounced.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Carolyn Cohn in
London; Additional reporting by Xie Yu in Hong Kong; editing by
Jonathan Oatis, Richard Chang and Marguerita Choy)