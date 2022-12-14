Wall Street lukewarm on Fed's slower rate hike

(Updates with Fed rate announcement, market reaction)
Stocks down, dollar ticks up after 50 bps Fed rate hike
Treasury yields edge up
Oil prices power higher
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks dipped on
Wednesday, while Treasury yields were flat and the dollar edged
up, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced that it would raise
interest rates by half a percentage point, the move expected by
financial markets.
The Fed also projected at least an additional 75 basis
points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as
well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic
growth.
The market's lukewarm reaction comes a day after stocks
rallied and the U.S. dollar fell sharply, as consumer price data
showed a slowdown in inflation.
The U.S. consumer price index increased 0.1% last month, 0.2
percentage point slower than economists had expected. In the 12
months through November, headline CPI climbed 7.1% - its slowest
pace in about a year. British inflation also moderated more
than anticipated in November, data on Wednesday showed.
Following the Fed announcement, the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 0.2%, the S&P 500 lost 0.4%, and
the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6%.
The MSCI All World stock index was also down
0.2%. It had jumped more than 1% the previous day.
In currency markets, the dollar index was still down
0.5% on the day, with the euro up 0.2% to $1.0651. The
Japanese yen weakened 0.04% versus the greenback at 135.61 per
dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2383, up
0.23% on the day.
"It was pretty much right on target with what was expected,"
said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and
derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. "If the markets
closed positive today or modestly lower, that would be a very
positive development."
European stocks were flat, with the continent-wide Stoxx 600
down 0.02% after rising 1.3% in the previous session.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose nearly 1%, with easing
Chinese COVID-19 curbs boosting sentiment.
"It's hard to see where more good news is going to come from
on the inflation front," Jonas Goltermann, senior global markets
economist at Capital Economics, said earlier in the day. "The
question for next year is are we going to get all the way back
down to 2%."
The median projection in September was for a peak in the Fed
funds rate of around 4.6% next year, but some analysts think the
Fed could go higher.
The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries
rose 2 basis points to 3.481% after tumbling 11 basis points on
Tuesday. Yields move inversely to prices.
COMMODITIES HOLD GAINS
In commodities, oil prices rose again on Wednesday after
OPEC and the International Energy Agency forecast a rebound in
demand in the next year and on hopes of a slowdown in U.S. rate
hikes alongside inflation.
U.S. crude rose 2.33% to $77.15 per barrel and Brent
was at $82.56, up 2.33% on the day.
Expectations for a less aggressive monetary policy by the
Fed also helped gold prices hold above the $1,800 per ounce
pivot. Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,801.18 an ounce
following the Fed announcement.
Bitcoin rose slightly despite the arrest of FTX
exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was accused by U.S.
prosecutors of fraud. It was last up 0.8% at $17,921.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston, Harry Robertson in
London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore. Additional reporting by
Bansari Mayur Kamdar. Editing by Arun Koyyur, Jonathan Oatis,
Richard Chang and Sandra Maler)