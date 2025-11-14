The rumblings that the Fed will not cut interest rates in December are growing louder on Wall Street… This comes on top of an AI-driven economic supercycle that is faltering somewhat. It's a lot for the stock market to take in, which recorded a fairly sharp decline on Thursday, particularly in technology stocks.

Will the Fed cut rates in December? The camp of those who say ‘no’ has grown dramatically over the last 48 hours. So much so that on the CME's FedWatch tool, which tracks market sentiment based on futures contracts, the probability of a rate cut has fallen from 70% to 52.1% in a week. This view is not yet in the majority, but it has never been so close to being so. A month ago, the probability of no rate cut was only 5.5% and the Trump camp was even pushing for a double monetary easing (i.e. a 50 basis point move instead of the usual 25 basis point increments).

In the meantime, several factors have changed. In particular, the fact that the monetary authorities have not had access to reliable economic data for a month due to the shutdown. Added to this are growing fears of inflation. And rumours of ongoing discussions within the Trump administration to reduce customs duties on certain agricultural products, particularly those from Latin America, are only amplifying this movement. Are these rumours not a sign of fears that prices in the United States will continue to soar? The White House has responded that this is not the case, that it is simply a pragmatic and adaptive policy. Financiers are not novices: they are not buying this explanation.

These nuances in monetary policy are important because the fall in US interest rates is one of the long-term drivers of the rise in equities. If it really does stall, it will force investors to review some of their medium-term bets. This comes just as they are securing their gains for the year by taking profits on the somewhat overly rapid success stories of AI. This double negative effect led the Nasdaq 100 down 2% yesterday, its fifth decline in six sessions. The US technology index is down 4.5% from its record high on 29 October. Technically, we are approaching what professionals call a consolidation, i.e. a fairly sharp downturn. Consolidation is a downward movement within an upward trend. But if it goes further, i.e. lower, it becomes a correction, which is rarer and more painful.

Friday's session presents significant challenges for investors, because a bad day would see the Nasdaq 100 post a loss of more than 5% from its recent peaks, which could amplify the consolidation. In this regard, market prophecies are sometimes self-fulfilling.

Returning to the short term, China announced last night that retail sales were stronger than expected in October, but industrial production was disappointing. The Chinese economy is still struggling to recover, especially as the property market remains a dead weight for Beijing, as a senior official admitted a few hours ago. On the oil front, the price per barrel rebounded quite sharply against a backdrop of tougher US sanctions against Russia. On the foreign exchange market, the pound sterling continued to decline as the British government dithered over how to finance its budget, with rumours circulating that it was abandoning plans to raise taxes.

In Asia-Pacific, all indices ended the week down after the sharp decline in US equities. South Korea paid a heavy price (-3.8% for the KOSPI) due to its overexposure to a few big names in technology, which were severely hit on Friday. Leading indicators are bearish in Europe.

On today's agenda: industrial production and retail sales in Switzerland; the EU harmonized CPI in France; the trade balance in the eurozone; in the United States, the final demand PPI, advance retail sales, and business inventories. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.31

: US$1.31 Gold : US$4,171.74

: US$4,171.74 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$63.69

: US$63.69 United States 10 years : 4.12%

: 4.12% BITCOIN: US$97,069.8

EnSilica awarded a £5 million UK Government Contract for developing quantum-resilient secure processor chips.

awarded a £5 million UK Government Contract for developing quantum-resilient secure processor chips. Man Group implements cost-cutting measures by reducing jobs in London and relocating positions to Bulgaria.

implements cost-cutting measures by reducing jobs in London and relocating positions to Bulgaria. Lords Group Trading experiences a decline in share price due to concerns about the UK budget impacting the construction market.

experiences a decline in share price due to concerns about the UK budget impacting the construction market. DSW Capital reports significant earnings increase post-acquisition of DR Solicitors.

reports significant earnings increase post-acquisition of DR Solicitors. NuCana reports a narrowed net loss of £0.3 million in Q3, with cash reserves expected to support operations until 2029.

reports a narrowed net loss of £0.3 million in Q3, with cash reserves expected to support operations until 2029. Allianz raises its 2025 operating profit forecast to €17-17.5 billion following a strong nine-month performance.

raises its 2025 operating profit forecast to €17-17.5 billion following a strong nine-month performance. Enel raises full-year profit guidance and reports a 3.6% increase in revenue, exceeding Q3 estimates.

raises full-year profit guidance and reports a 3.6% increase in revenue, exceeding Q3 estimates. Siemens Energy AG raises its long-term profit margin and revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2028.

raises its long-term profit margin and revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2028. Compagnie Financière Richemont reports a 14% increase in Q2 sales, surpassing expectations with significant growth in its jewelry segment.

reports a 14% increase in Q2 sales, surpassing expectations with significant growth in its jewelry segment. Bavarian Nordic announces chair Luc Debruyne stepping down, succeeded by vice chair Anne Louise Eberhard.

announces chair Luc Debruyne stepping down, succeeded by vice chair Anne Louise Eberhard. FNM reports a 15% increase in net profit to €61.5 million for FY2024, driven by Nordcom inclusion and revenue increases.

reports a 15% increase in net profit to €61.5 million for FY2024, driven by Nordcom inclusion and revenue increases. Pfizer sells a 54.7% stake in BioNTech SE and completes the acquisition of Metsera for over $10 billion.

sells a 54.7% stake in BioNTech SE and completes the acquisition of Metsera for over $10 billion. Nvidia spearheads a $500 million equity raise for Project Southgate's AI data center.

spearheads a $500 million equity raise for Project Southgate's AI data center. Google proposes changes to its ad-tech tools to comply with EU antitrust rules.

proposes changes to its ad-tech tools to comply with EU antitrust rules. CyberArk shareholders approve acquisition by Palo Alto Networks.

