Wall Street mixed as energy rallies and Tesla tumbles

05/16/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Energy index leads as oil rallies

* Spirit Airlines surges after JetBlue launches hostile takeover

* Indexes: Dow +0.60%, S&P 500 +0.20%, Nasdaq -0.41%

May 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street was mixed on Monday, with energy stocks rallying and Tesla and other growth stocks losing ground as downbeat Chinese economic data added to worries about a global slowdown and rising interest rates.

China's economic activity cooled sharply in April as widening COVID-19 lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment, adding to fears the economy could shrink in the second quarter.

However, energy stocks got a lift from optimism that China would see significant demand recovery after positive signs that coronavirus pandemic was receding in the hardest-hit areas.

The S&P 500 energy index jumped 3.6%, making it the strongest performer among 11 sector indexes.

Investors questioned whether a strong day on Wall Street last Friday might signal the end of a recent sell-off that has left the S&P 500 down about 16% from its record high close in January.

"After the big rally on Friday, people are looking around and asking whether it feels sustainable," said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategist at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "Does it feel like the momentum thrust you would see coming off of a low, or is there still more of a capitulation to be worked out?"

Wall Street's megacap growth stocks were mostly lower, with Tesla dropping almost 5% and Amazon down 1.2%. Microsoft gained 1.2%.

The S&P 500 healthcare sector index was up 1%, lifted by a 3.3% jump in Eli Lilly & Co after the drugmaker won U.S. approval for tirzepatide, to treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

Investors have been worried that aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to combat decades-high inflation could tip the economy into a recession, with the conflict in Ukraine, supply chain snarls and the pandemic-related lockdowns in China exacerbating the economic troubles.

Data on Monday showed factory activity in New York state slumped in May for the third time this year amid a collapse in new orders and shipments.

Traders are now pricing a near 86% chance of a 50-basis-point hike by the Fed in June.

In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6% at 32,389.04 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.20% to 4,032.01.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.41% to 11,757.12.

Investors are focused on retail sales data due on Tuesday, following worrying inflation and consumer sentiment data last week.

Retailers including Walmart Inc, Home Depot and Target Corp are due to report their quarterly results this week.

Spirit Airlines jumped 13% after JetBlue Airways launched a hostile takeover bid for the discount carrier. JetBlue shares slipped 4.5%, while shares of rival bidder Frontier Group gained almost 7%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.38-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.02-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 31 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 160 new lows.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
