News : Latest News

Latest News
Wall Street mixed as vaccine hopes collide with poor jobs data

12/02/2020 | 03:07pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. flag is seen on a building on Wall St. in the financial district in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq dipping and S&P 500 index climbing as investors weighed upbeat vaccine developments and a potential coronavirus fiscal package with a bleak private jobs report.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress remained unable to reach agreement on fresh relief for a pandemic-hit U.S. economy, although some investors said bad economic news could spur policy makers to push harder for a deal.

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also expressed hope that a deal could be reached "in the next few days."

Signs of progress in the race to distribute a vaccine have driven U.S. stocks higher in recent days. In the latest upbeat development, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine got the green light for use in Britain, the first Western country to approve a shot for COVID-19. Pfizer rose 3% and BioNTech jumped 5%.

Underscoring the argument for fiscal stimulus, data showed private payrolls increased less than expected in November, likely as soaring new infections and business restrictions hampered the labor market's recovery.

As well, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report showed "little or no growth" in four of the central bank's 12 U.S. districts and only modest growth elsewhere in recent weeks.

Any potential sign of a worsening labor market in Friday's broader jobs report could put more pressure on Congress to agree on a stimulus package, said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird.

"They are watching this stuff as much as investors are," Mayfield said. "It could be one of those reports where bad news is good news if it spurs the right stakeholders to come to the table."

Positive updates on coronavirus vaccine have helped investors raise bets on a swift economic rebound next year, powering the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs on Tuesday.

A rotation into value stocks continued, with the S&P 500 financial index and energy index stocks gaining, while consumer staples dropped over 1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.11% at 29,855.65 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.14% at 3,667.48.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.14% to 12,337.73.

Getting a generous stimulus package through Congress is a top priority, President-elect Joe Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. He also said he would not immediately cancel the Phase 1 trade deal that Trump struck with China.

The biggest drag on the blue-chip Dow was a near 9% drop in Salesforce.com Inc after it agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc in a $28 billion deal as it bets on an extended run for remote working. Slack fell about 2%.

Cloud data service provider NetApp Inc's shares jumped over 10% after it forecast third-quarter profit above expectations.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.41-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 68 new highs and 11 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 4.99% 119.82 Delayed Quote.236.51%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 29883.76 Delayed Quote.3.86%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 12443.652397 Delayed Quote.42.62%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.18% 12338.286743 Delayed Quote.35.96%
NETAPP, INC. 10.51% 59.66 Delayed Quote.-14.36%
PFIZER, INC. 3.17% 40.6859 Delayed Quote.6.17%
S&P 500 0.07% 3667.59 Delayed Quote.13.36%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 0.54% 45.06 Delayed Quote.33.39%
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ